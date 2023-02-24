Rothes chef wants to ‘inspire’ more Moray talent following prestigious accolade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Rothes chef wants to ‘inspire’ more Moray talent following prestigious accolade

By Chloe Irvine
February 24, 2023, 8:29 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 10:25 pm
Chefs with AA accolade
Rothes chef wants to inspire more Moray talent following accolade. Pictured: Head chef Henry Lapington and junior chef Ben Weib.

The head chef of a hotel in Rothes wants to encourage more Moray culinary talent after securing a national accolade.

The Station Hotel put in application for an accolade from AA, who later anonymously appeared on Valentines Day and gave them two rosettes.

Henry Lapington who is the hotel’s head chef revealed the AA inspector arrived anonymously on one of their busiest days.

And despite the pressure being on, the team delivered to receive top honours.

He said: “We put the application in late last year, then the inspector arrived on Valentines Day, which was one of our busiest days.

“He had the ten-course tasting menu, then he went off his room and did a quick assessment of the hotel, then the morning he had his breakfast and showed us his credentials and he’s a hotel inspector.”

‘Inspire other chefs’

Winning two rosettes out of a possible five now puts the Station Hotel in the top 40% of restaurants in the country.

Mr Lapington hopes the hotel’s achievement will inspire young culinary talent to practice in Moray rather than looking to the bigger cities for success.

He said: “The hospitality sector seems to be a bit of a dying trade at the moment where chefs are few and far between and hard to come by.

Food on offer at Station Hotel in Rothes.

“Part of me thinks people feel like the only way to do it is to go to the bigger cities to work in the accoladed restaurants, but I’ve never left Moray, it’s good to show you can push yourself to achieve the accolades.

“The opportunity is there for junior chefs that are going to be coming out of the likes of Moray College.

“Ever since Covid, its dissipated a lot where chefs are really not interested in the trade, a lot of them have dwindled away.

“I think one of the most important reasons we went for (the accolade) was to try and inspire other chefs and put the spark back into them.”

‘You want to achieve the highest standard’

Receiving the two rosettes for culinary excellence has left Mr Lapington feeling emotional after his own years of hard work.

He said: “It was very emotional, a lot of hard work has gone into my career to build up to this point, when you train to be a chef you want to achieve the highest standard you can.

“I was working in kitchens when I was 15, then I left school when I was 16 and I started being a full-time chef from there and worked in the Moray area.

“I started at the hotel in 2019, then during Covid we were closed and when we reopened the current head chef decided to stand down and the head chef job was offered to me.

The Station Hotel in Rothes.

“This is my first head chef job, so it’s a pretty good achievement to get this,” he said.

Mr Lapington relies on fresh, local and sustainable produce which he believes has contributed to their success.

He explained: “We’ve tried to increase our sustainability and the local suppliers we use, we’re developing them so they can provide more for us.

“This has helped us achieve the accolade because we’re getting such fresh produce, we get milk that’s coming straight from the farm the same day it comes from the cow.”

