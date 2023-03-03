85% of Lossiemouth homes missing out on faster broadband

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Only 15% of Lossiemouth homes and businesses have signed up for ultrafast broadband despite the network’s major upgrade, new figures have revealed.

Openreach has so far invested more than £600,000 into the Moray town as part of its scheme to connect hard to reach spots and offer better internet speeds to communities.

More than 2,100 residents in Lossiemouth now have access to full fibre broadband, however, 85% of those are still to make use of the upgrade available.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s partnership director for Scotland, is now urging people to take advantage of the better and more reliable broadband service.

He said: “Although demand across Moray is healthy, thousands more people could still benefit right now.

“Low take-up particularly impacts Lossiemouth, where 85% of those who could be better connected are currently missing out.

“Gigabit-capable broadband can have a huge impact on people’s lives, but there’s also lots of evidence that it boosts local economies and brings new opportunities for business and public services.”

Urge to access upgraded broadband

Across Moray, half of all properties have been linked to the ultra-speed network, with a total of 24,000 homes and businesses benefiting from the £7.2million investment.

Mr Thorburn added: “Full fibre provides the best broadband experience at great value for money but upgrades don’t happen automatically.

“People need to place an order with their chosen providers to get connected, and our engineers will do the rest.

“Our network offers the widest choice of providers, so people can shop around for the best deals.”

Local people can check their broadband options on the Openreach website.