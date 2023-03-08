Planning permission sought for 186 houses to the south of Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Planning permission sought for 186 houses to the south of Elgin

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 8, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 10:16 am
Moray councillors will be asked to approve planning permission for 186 homes on the outskirts of Elgin. Image: Moray Council
Moray councillors will be asked to approve planning permission for 186 homes on the outskirts of Elgin. Image: Moray Council

A proposal to build 186 houses on the outskirts of Elgin will go before councillors next week.

They will be asked to approve the second phase of the Glassgreen Village development, subject to conditions.

It forms part of the Elgin South masterplan, adopted by Moray Council in 2017 to guide the long term growth of the town.

The current application includes 186 houses, 47 of which will be affordable homes.

There will be a mix of detached, semi-detached and flats included. Terraced housing will also form part of the affordable housing options.

186 houses for Glassgreen Village

A village square is included in the development with seating, landscaped areas and retail space.

There will also be a children’s playpark.

The site lies between the A941 road to Rothes and the Elgin to Birnie road.

Springfield Properties PLC has submitted the application.

In his report, principal planning officer Neal MacPherson said: “The creation
of a neighbourhood hub, or civic space, which will be the focal point for the current application … will provide a good focal point for the community and will form a distinct and attractive feature within the community.”

Elgin South masterplan

Hundreds of houses, a sports centre and a school have already been built as part of the Elgin South masterplan.

There is a proposal for a second primary to be sited within Glassgreen Village.

That is expected to be the subject of a future planning application.

Phase two of the Glassgreen Village development will go before planning and regulatory services committee on March 14.

