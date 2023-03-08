Planning permission sought for 186 houses to the south of Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A proposal to build 186 houses on the outskirts of Elgin will go before councillors next week.

They will be asked to approve the second phase of the Glassgreen Village development, subject to conditions.

It forms part of the Elgin South masterplan, adopted by Moray Council in 2017 to guide the long term growth of the town.

The current application includes 186 houses, 47 of which will be affordable homes.

There will be a mix of detached, semi-detached and flats included. Terraced housing will also form part of the affordable housing options.

186 houses for Glassgreen Village

A village square is included in the development with seating, landscaped areas and retail space.

There will also be a children’s playpark.

The site lies between the A941 road to Rothes and the Elgin to Birnie road.

Springfield Properties PLC has submitted the application.

In his report, principal planning officer Neal MacPherson said: “The creation

of a neighbourhood hub, or civic space, which will be the focal point for the current application … will provide a good focal point for the community and will form a distinct and attractive feature within the community.”

Elgin South masterplan

Hundreds of houses, a sports centre and a school have already been built as part of the Elgin South masterplan.

There is a proposal for a second primary to be sited within Glassgreen Village.

That is expected to be the subject of a future planning application.

Phase two of the Glassgreen Village development will go before planning and regulatory services committee on March 14.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.