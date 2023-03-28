New strategy to help unpaid carers at ‘breaking point’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new strategy aiming to support unpaid carers is expected to launch next month.

The document will set out Health and Social Care Moray’s responsibilities as well as recognising the work unpaid carers do, value them and give them the help they need.

Over the next three years the strategy aims to give carers quick access to information and advice, inform them of their rights and make sure they are part of service planning.

Carers will also be encouraged to look after their own wellbeing, be able to take regular breaks from their caring roles, keep up with their education and maintain employment.

‘Many carers are at breaking point’

The strategy covers adults and children who regularly look after a family members or friends.

A report will go before members of the Moray Integration Joint Board on Thursday.

They will also be given feedback on a recent round of engagement with carers and stakeholders on the strategy.

In her report carers officer Michelle Fleming outlines how the pandemic and rising living costs have impacted unpaid carers.

She said: “Due to the pressures over the last two years, many carers are at breaking point, and in need of support.

“Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis, we need to recognise the contribution made by unpaid carers and support them more than ever.”

New unpaid carers strategy

There are around 16,200 unpaid carers in Moray.

It is thought 60% of people will take on caring responsibilities at some point in their lives.

In Scotland the value of unpaid carers is estimated at over £36 billion a year.

‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Unpaid carers in Moray promised a voice and support

