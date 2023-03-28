New strategy to help unpaid carers at ‘breaking point’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New strategy to help unpaid carers at ‘breaking point’

The document will set out Health and Social Care Moray's responsibilities as well as recognising the work of unpaid carers.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Health and Social Care Moray are expected to launch a new strategy to support unpaid carers in April. Image: Shutterstock
Health and Social Care Moray are expected to launch a new strategy to support unpaid carers in April. Image: Shutterstock

A new strategy aiming to support unpaid carers is expected to launch next month.

The document will set out Health and Social Care Moray’s responsibilities as well as recognising the work unpaid carers do, value them and give them the help they need.

Over the next three years the strategy aims to give carers quick access to information and advice, inform them of their rights and make sure they are part of service planning.

Carers will also be encouraged to look after their own wellbeing, be able to take regular breaks from their caring roles, keep up with their education and maintain employment.

‘Many carers are at breaking point’

The strategy covers adults and children who regularly look after a family members or friends.

A report will go before members of the Moray Integration Joint Board on Thursday.

They will also be given feedback on a recent round of engagement with carers and stakeholders on the strategy.

In her report carers officer Michelle Fleming outlines how the pandemic and rising living costs have impacted unpaid carers.

She said: “Due to the pressures over the last two years, many carers are at breaking point, and in need of support.

“Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis, we need to recognise the contribution made by unpaid carers and support them more than ever.”

New unpaid carers strategy

There are around 16,200 unpaid carers in Moray.

It is thought 60% of people will take on caring responsibilities at some point in their lives.

In Scotland the value of unpaid carers is estimated at over £36 billion a year.

‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Unpaid carers in Moray promised a voice and support

