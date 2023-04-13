Historian reveals ‘eventful military career’ of Elgin soldier who wore wartime Gordon Highlanders kilt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Historian reveals ‘eventful military career’ of Elgin soldier who wore wartime Gordon Highlanders kilt

Private 12296 John Fordyce was born in Elgin around 1884 and died in Spynie Hospital on May 28 1961.

By Rita Campbell
Jelle Angillis with the WWI Gordon Highlanders kilt worn by Elgin soldier, Private John Fordyce.
Jelle Angillis with the WWI Gordon Highlanders kilt worn by Elgin soldier, Private John Fordyce.

A historian who bought a military kilt in an online auction is now researching the life of the First World War soldier who wore it.

Private 12296 John Fordyce was born in Elgin around 1884 and died at the town’s Spynie Hospital on May 28 1961 after an eventful military career.

The WWI Gordon Highlanders kilt worn by Private John Fordyce.

Private Fordyce’s Gordon Highlanders kilt was bought by Jelle Angillis, a doctoral researcher at the University of Antwerp.

Mr Angillis grew up in the Ypres frontline region.

While he is not a collector, he said: “The personal stories of those people fascinate me.”

Now he wants to learn more about Pte Fordyce and has posted a picture of the kilt in the Facebook group Our Elgin.

Looking for surviving relatives

The historian is looking for any surviving relatives or anyone with information about the Elgin soldier.

John Fordyce was married to Isabella McConnachie (1878-1965) and last lived at 35 South College Street, according to records.

The couple did not have any children.

Mr Angillis said: “I thought the kilt was a very interesting piece because its former wearer could be identified. Unfortunately, I don’t know anything about the kilt’s journey.

The former wearer of the kilt could be identified.

“It was already very fortunate that his personal file was preserved. His birth date remains a mystery for now.

“I don’t know the seller personally. The kilt has probably made a long detour though.

“It would be great if more comes to light about John Fordyce.”

Sources from The National Archives First World War Service Records ‘Burnt Documents‘, and the Morayshire Roll of Honour, Elgin, 1921, have provided details.

‘Service records show he had an eventful military past’

Mr Angillis said: “Not much is known about his childhood for now. But around the age of 18 he was living in Springburn, Glasgow, where he worked as a fireman.

“What his service records show is he had an eventful military past.”

When he was 18, he joined the 3rd Battalion Highland Light Infantry. He fought in the Boer War in South Africa between December 1901 and September 1902.

After leaving the Army in 1904, he began working as a painter. In December 1908, he married Isabella McConnachie from Elgin and the couple settled back in their birthplace.

South College Street in Elgin today. Image: Google Maps

The German invasion of Belgium on August 4 1914 and Britain’s subsequent involvement in the war prompted him to volunteer to enlist in the Army
again.

This saw him join the 46th Company of the Royal Garrison Artillery at Dover as a gunner, around August 11 1914.

However, difficulty in re-adjusting to military duty put an early end to this service. He was discharged in November 1914.

Mr Angillis said: “Interestingly, John re-enlisted on July 12 1915, this time being assigned to the 6th Battalion Gordon Highlanders.

‘An overriding sense of duty?’

“Was it so-called war enthusiasm, an overriding sense of duty, or yet another reason that prompted him to this decision?

“That John re-enlisted on a voluntary basis, however, is certain, as conscription for married men was not introduced until May 1916.”

During this period he was awarded the distinctive Gordon tartan kilt, which bears the the stamp 7/15.

With this unit, Pte Fordyce crossed the Channel in December 1915. He remained deployed on the Western Front in France until April 1916, a total of 135 days.

He became involved in a gas attack there. What went on between April 1916 and early 1917 is not clear. Medical reports in his file suggest that he suffered from shell shock, also confirmed by the Morayshire Roll of Honour published in 1921.

The Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell

Private Fordyce was transferred to a support unit in January 1917. This time he was assigned to the Railway Operation Division (ROD) of the Royal Engineers, as a
sapper.

He saw action on the Western Front again between late April and early August 1917. After that he returned to the UK for good.

Nerve disease led to Pte Fordyce being deemed no longer fit for duty and discharged
from the Army in late September 1918, just over a month before the Armistice.

In total, he had served in the British Army for three years and 71 days during the First World War.

What happened after the war?

Pte Fordyce ans his wife continued to live in Elgin after the war, including in South College Street (1961).

He held various professions, including house porter at the Nairn Union Poorhouse. Nothing is known about his later life for now.

Mr Angillis said: “John’s story is actually a perfect example of the consequences of such an event. And how ‘shell shock’ was rife among those returning from war.”

The curator at the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen and volunteer research team are currently dealing with a backlog of inquiries.

Chief executive John McLeish said: “It is good to know that there is such a thirst for knowledge, but the volume may mean that we will disappoint some people in the short term.”

Anyone with information can contact Mr Angillis by email at  jelle.angillis@uantwerpen.be .

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

16 April 2022. Cooper park, Elgin, Moray, Scotland. This is a scene from the MACOMRAY Easter Festival on a sunny Saturday. PICTURE CONTENT:-
MacMoray is back and bigger for its second year: Here's everything you need to…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Patrick McPhee Stewart's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Patrick McPhee Stewart.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook: Patrick Stewart Date; Unknown
Violent serial offender who called police 'paedos' faces jail
Children from military families are expected to benefit from a £370k project to help them succeed at school.
Children from Armed Forces families to benefit from £370k Dandelion Project
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Concerns grow for Christopher Walker reported missing from Lossiemouth
Council officers are recommending Inveravon Primary School is closed for good. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inveravon Primary School: Councillors to decide its future next week after recommendation to close
Michael Reemer and John Cairns are now firefighters in Aberdeen. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Military veterans with a combined 55 years of service become firefighters at same Aberdeen…
weather highlands moray
Taps aff! Highlands and Moray to be warmer than Barcelona and Paris next week…
Hopeman Beach East. Image: Jason Hedges.
Wilful fire raising in Moray caused 'significant risk' to members of public
Fisherman Ray Macphee was not expecting to find the huge propeller in his fishing net. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds origins of HUGE 12ft propeller pulled from Moray Firth
Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw has turned an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It was a childhood dream': How a professional dancer's dream to set up dance…

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]