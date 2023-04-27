Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% whisky tax rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% whisky tax rise

The rise in spirit duty was announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt during this year's spring budget.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% rise on whisky duty. Image: Shutterstock
Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% rise on whisky duty. Image: Shutterstock

Moray Council will be asked to lobby the UK Government to think again about a 10.1% tax hike on whisky.

The rise in spirit duty was announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt during this year’s spring budget.

It means 75% of the price of an average bottle of whisky will be tax.

The increase will also widen the gap between spirits and other alcohol.

10.1% whisky tax hike

Next week the economic development and infrastructure committee will be asked to write to Mr Hunt calling for a reversal of the policy as a matter of urgency.

SNP councillor Juli Harris is putting forward the motion.

Ms Harris said: “We’re looking for some sort of parity for the whisky industry.

“Around 50% of whisky made in Scotland comes from Speyside.

“I’m a ward councillor for Speyside Glenlivet, and it’s really important we lobby them, and take into consideration the importance of this for the economy in Moray.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“This comes in from August so there is still time for a change.”

SNP member for Buckie Sonya Warren is seconding the motion.

She said: “Anyone who has stayed in Moray for any length of time will know people connected with the distilling industry.

“We’ve seen the impact previous recessions have had on the industry, and it’s vital we do something to protect it.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Scotch Whisky Association is campaigning for the tax rise to be reversed.

It described the move as a “historic blow” to the industry.

Also, the increase is expected to limit the distillers’ ability to invest in job creation.

According to the association those choosing to drink 14 units of beer a week will be taxed £2.67.

For wine that will be £3.99 and for whisky it will be £4.42.

‘Historic blow’

The organisation also campaigned to be included in the Energy Bill Relief Scheme that gave a discount on wholesale gas and electricity prices.

The economic development and infrastructure committee will discuss the issue on Tuesday (2 May).

