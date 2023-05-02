May the fourth be with you! Star Wars enthusiast opens exhibition to the public at his Forres home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

May the fourth be with you! Star Wars enthusiast opens exhibition to the public at his Forres home

Mark Donald built many of the attractions by hand and is opening the exhibition up to the public on May 4.

By Ross Hempseed
Mark Donald has spent years creating a museum to Star Wars in his back garden - and now he's opening it up to raise money for charity. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mark Donald has spent years creating a museum to Star Wars in his back garden - and now he's opening it up to raise money for charity. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Star Wars enthusiast from Forres is raising funds for charity by displaying his vast collection of memorabilia in his garden.

Mark Donald has built dozens of models associated with the popular science fiction film series, including vehicles, droids and even Ewok huts.

He also purchased 22 life-size models of characters including Chewbacca, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Mr Donald has also created 11 homemade figures from scraps from around his home, which has always been his style from the beginning.

He has spent more than £11,000 transforming his back garden into a museum for all things Star Wars – complete with full-size ships and an Imperial bunker.

Now he has decided to put his collection to good use by hosting an exhibition in his garden to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support.

It will open on May 4 – the official Star Wars Day.

Mark Donald enlists his daughters Caitlyn and Nicole to help with the painting of the exhibits. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Do or do not, there is no try’

Mr Donald began collecting memorabilia when he lost out on a speeder bike, like the type used in the films, at an online auction.

He was then encouraged to create his own by a friend who referenced Yoda by saying, “Do or do not, there is no try”.

Mr Donald admitted it was hard work, but it was “the spark” that led him to begin creating his themed garden and six years later he has realised his vision.

And although the project required a lot of patience, he said that hadn’t been the hardest part.

“In some ways, the landscaping for this is the hardest because if I make a ship or robot I know roughly how it’s going to look and what I’ve to try and do but with the landscaping it’s not so easy.

Mark Donald’s Star Wars exhibition has been a labour of love – but has never been about money for him. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Donald has always been a lover of Star Wars, but throughout all the films and characters his favourite is R2D2.

While his overall collector goal wasn’t to fundraise, Mr Donald decided it was the ideal opportunity to help others.

Mr Donald’s favourite character R2D2 is put pride of place in his garden exhibition. Image: Mark Donald.

Respect the effort

“Originally, I didn’t plan to do the Star Wars garden for charity raising I just was purely focused on the task of creating it,” he said.

“But well through the mission of it, I decided I didn’t want to charge anyone for visiting in case it would put people off coming and especially with the way people have been with money the past couple of years too.

“Instead, I figured a charity to raise money for would be nice to help those in worse situations, and also I amn’t looking for making money from this anyway.

Mark Donald hopes to raise fund for MacMillan Cancer Support by opening his collection to the public. Image: Mark Donald.

“I’d be content with the respect for what I’ve done and to see fans visit my Star Wars garden.”

Mr Donald has two daughters who often get involved with painting the models he makes, and they know how much the project means to him.

A fundraising page has been launched as part of the exhibition.

