Community spirit high as Buckie street party brings neighbours together

Scores of residents took to the small residential street to raise a glass and party the day away in style.

By Michelle Henderson
Three-year-old Sam Mackay with his grandad Les Foreman enjoying quality time together at the street party in Buckie. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Three-year-old Sam Mackay with his grandad Les Foreman enjoying quality time together at the street party in Buckie. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Everybody needs good neighbours, and today a group of Buckie residents took a step towards becoming good friends.

April and Sean Smith, who only moved to Buckie in January, and neighbour Alana Main organised a coronation street party to bring the community together.

The trio were thrilled at the turn-out for the family-friendly event, which took place on High Street.

Residents of all ages enjoyed an afternoon of food, music and games.

Organisers Alana Main, Sean Smith and April Smith with their letter from the King and Queen. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The organisers also shared with attendees a letter sent from King Charles thanking groups for holding events to mark the coronation.

Nurse Mrs Smith, 35, said: “It’s been good. We just put out some letters to see if people would be keen and we got a good response.

“We’ve only been here since January, so we don’t know a lot of people, but it’s been really good to see people together; a good atmosphere.

“We should be proud of our King and our country. The UK is the only country that has a King and a Queen. I was watching the coronation this morning and I got quite emotional to see all the grandeur; it’s amazing.”

Families came together on High Street, Buckie to celebrate the coronation with a street party. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Bringing the community of Buckie together

Ms Main, 36, who works as a travel agent, said they are thrilled by how many people turned out for the party.

She said: “We wanted to do it just to get a bit of community spirit, meet our neighbours and have a fine time.

“We’re absolutely delighted that everybody came.”

Camilla (played by Sheryl Duncan) poses with a young attendee of the party. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tables lined the street beneath four red, white and blue gazebos complete with bunting and decorations.

Attendees were treated to a host of homemade cakes and refreshments as well as games, music and a bouncy castle.

There was plenty of family fun at the Buckie celebrations. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Winifred Smith, Mrs Smith’s mother-in-law, praised the efforts of the group.

The 70-year-old Buckie resident said: “April is a very good organiser, and you need someone who can take charge. She’s done very well, and it’s been fun.

“The last time we had a party like this was when Charles and Diana got married.

“It’s a historical day and I found it quite emotional. I think Charles was quite emotional today as well.”

Cheers! The Miller, Green and Smith families having a good time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘A King for the people’

For Iain West, Saturday marked a double celebration as he celebrated his 59th birthday.

The kitchen fitter from Gardenstown said he thoroughly enjoyed the coronation and the afternoon’s festivities.

He said: “The coronation was amazing. I fair enjoyed it. There was an awful lot of preparation involved in that.

“I think King Charles will be good for the people.”

Julia Bedford shows off her beautiful cake made for the party. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Christine McMillan, from Buckie, said she had happily embraced the “pomp and ceremony” of the royal event.

She said: “It’s been great. We’ve had a better day weather-wise than London got.

“I’ve enjoyed the community spirit and just coming together, it’s been great.

“I loved the pomp and ceremony of the coronation; there is nobody that does it like the UK.”

