Special Ukraine-inspired home added to Speyside fairy village to welcome refugees

A picture-perfect fairy village in Dufftown has had a special addition to welcome refugees from Ukraine to the area.

Families from the country are being scattered across Europe following the Russian invasion of their homeland.

And as part of efforts to make new arrivals feel at home in Moray, Dave Brown has added a touch of Ukraine to his fairy village on the outskirts of Dufftown.

Colourful new addition to Dufftown fairy village

The craftsman has been making miniature homes at the rural riverside site near the Giant’s Chair in Dufftown for the last six years.

Throughout that time the tiny homes and gardens have enchanted young children eager to get a glimpse of the diminutive dwellers said to live inside them.

Now a traditional home from Ukraine has taken its place in the Dufftown fairy village to add a splash of extra colour.

The cottage proudly has a flag from the country flying from its rooftop with tiny pebbles in the same colours leading up to the door as a path.

Mr Brown, who installed the home yesterday, said: “I built the cottage just as my way of making the refugee families in our area feel welcome.

“It’s not their fault they have been relocated all across Europe and I think it’s the least we can do to make their experience more comfortable.

“I’ve already been contacted by a few Ukrainian people thanking me for making it, which has made it even more worthwhile.

“I haven’t made any new houses for the past few years but the feedback and messages I’ve received have given me the incentive to make some new ones.”

The Dufftown fairy village is near the Giant’s Chair on the southern outskirts of Dufftown. Access is from across a bridge from the car park on Church Street near the graveyard. Free admission.