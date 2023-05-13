Special Ukraine-inspired home added to Speyside fairy village to welcome refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Special Ukraine-inspired home added to Speyside fairy village to welcome refugees

The cottage is a colourful new addition to the tiny community in an enchanted forest near Dufftown.

By David Mackay
The new addition to the fairy village replicates the style of traditional Ukrainian cottages. Image: Dave Brown
The new addition to the fairy village replicates the style of traditional Ukrainian cottages. Image: Dave Brown

A picture-perfect fairy village in Dufftown has had a special addition to welcome refugees from Ukraine to the area.

Families from the country are being scattered across Europe following the Russian invasion of their homeland.

And as part of efforts to make new arrivals feel at home in Moray, Dave Brown has added a touch of Ukraine to his fairy village on the outskirts of Dufftown.

The home adds colour from the Ukraine flag to the fairy village. Image: Dave Brown

Colourful new addition to Dufftown fairy village

The craftsman has been making miniature homes at the rural riverside site near the Giant’s Chair in Dufftown for the last six years.

Throughout that time the tiny homes and gardens have enchanted young children eager to get a glimpse of the diminutive dwellers said to live inside them.

Now a traditional home from Ukraine has taken its place in the Dufftown fairy village to add a splash of extra colour.

The cottage proudly has a flag from the country flying from its rooftop with tiny pebbles in the same colours leading up to the door as a path.

The fairy village near Dufftown delights children of all ages. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Brown, who installed the home yesterday, said: “I built the cottage just as my way of making the refugee families in our area feel welcome.

“It’s not their fault they have been relocated all across Europe and I think it’s the least we can do to make their experience more comfortable.

“I’ve already been contacted by a few Ukrainian people thanking me for making it, which has made it even more worthwhile.

“I haven’t made any new houses for the past few years but the feedback and messages I’ve received have given me the incentive to make some new ones.”

The Dufftown fairy village is near the Giant’s Chair on the southern outskirts of Dufftown. Access is from across a bridge from the car park on Church Street near the graveyard. Free admission.  

