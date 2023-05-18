Proposed changes to school and nursery office staff roles will hit low paid women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Proposed changes to school and nursery office staff roles will hit low paid women

Public service union Unison is criticising the local authority's review of administrative support in primary schools and early learning settings.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Proposed changes to primary school and nursery administration jobs will hit low paid women say Unison. Image: Shutterstock
Proposed changes to primary school and nursery administration jobs will hit low paid women say Unison. Image: Shutterstock

Moray Council is being accused of picking on low paid workers in attempts to cut costs.

Public service union Unison is criticising the local authority’s review of administrative support in primary schools and early learning settings.

It is concerned jobs – mainly carried out by women – are being downgraded during a cost-of-living crisis leaving employees facing financial hardship.

Unison is calling on parents and anyone concerned with the proposals to raise them with their local councillors.

Low paid women hit

They are also asking teaching unions to come on board to support their colleagues.

The council is currently carrying out a consultation on proposed changes.

It is thought they include a reduction in hours for some staff and centralising parts of the service.

Details are yet to be finalised.

However, the union is worried that workload does not appear to be reduced.

Logo of public service union Unison.
Unison say the proposed changes to primary school and nursery admin jobs will affect women on low pay. Image: Shutterstock

And it is questioning how the proposals can save money when the only viable jobs are those at a higher grade.

There are also fears office staff in secondary schools could be next at risk, and that overstretched teachers will be left to pick up admin duties if proposals go ahead.

The union is backing its members who they say often go above and beyond their duties in supporting pupils, staff and the wider school community.

‘Great anxiety’ amongst Moray school staff

Branch secretary of Unison Moray Karen Donaldson said: “Yet again we see Moray Council trying to make up for their financial pressures by taking from the purses of low paid staff, many of whom are women who we know already suffer due to the eponymous pay gap.

“This affects entire families, and is causing great anxiety amongst staff who continue to work tirelessly for our school communities.

“We have urged Moray Council to rethink their plans, and have already asked a number of questions to clarify their proposals, most of which so far remain unanswered.”

Exterior of Moray Council office.
Proposed changes are part of Moray Council’s change management plan to improve efficiency.

Previously cuts have been made to education catering services and school crossing patrollers.

The review of the school and nursery administrative service is part of the council’s change management plan to improve efficiency.

A spokesperson for the council said: “A consultation exercise is currently under way with staff who would be impacted by proposed changes to administrative provision within early learning and childcare settings and primary schools across Moray.

Moray Council to find £20m in savings

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment further during these consultations.”

The council has to find £20 million in savings over the next two years to balance the budget.

In 2021 the gender pay gap in Moray was 22.6%. At that time the nation figure was 11.5%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]