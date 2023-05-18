Proposed changes to school and nursery office staff roles will hit low paid women

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council is being accused of picking on low paid workers in attempts to cut costs.

Public service union Unison is criticising the local authority’s review of administrative support in primary schools and early learning settings.

It is concerned jobs – mainly carried out by women – are being downgraded during a cost-of-living crisis leaving employees facing financial hardship.

Unison is calling on parents and anyone concerned with the proposals to raise them with their local councillors.

Low paid women hit

They are also asking teaching unions to come on board to support their colleagues.

The council is currently carrying out a consultation on proposed changes.

It is thought they include a reduction in hours for some staff and centralising parts of the service.

Details are yet to be finalised.

However, the union is worried that workload does not appear to be reduced.

And it is questioning how the proposals can save money when the only viable jobs are those at a higher grade.

There are also fears office staff in secondary schools could be next at risk, and that overstretched teachers will be left to pick up admin duties if proposals go ahead.

The union is backing its members who they say often go above and beyond their duties in supporting pupils, staff and the wider school community.

‘Great anxiety’ amongst Moray school staff

Branch secretary of Unison Moray Karen Donaldson said: “Yet again we see Moray Council trying to make up for their financial pressures by taking from the purses of low paid staff, many of whom are women who we know already suffer due to the eponymous pay gap.

“This affects entire families, and is causing great anxiety amongst staff who continue to work tirelessly for our school communities.

“We have urged Moray Council to rethink their plans, and have already asked a number of questions to clarify their proposals, most of which so far remain unanswered.”

Previously cuts have been made to education catering services and school crossing patrollers.

The review of the school and nursery administrative service is part of the council’s change management plan to improve efficiency.

A spokesperson for the council said: “A consultation exercise is currently under way with staff who would be impacted by proposed changes to administrative provision within early learning and childcare settings and primary schools across Moray.

Moray Council to find £20m in savings

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment further during these consultations.”

The council has to find £20 million in savings over the next two years to balance the budget.

In 2021 the gender pay gap in Moray was 22.6%. At that time the nation figure was 11.5%.