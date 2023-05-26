One person taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A96 near Lhanbryde

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the busy A96 near Lhanbryde.

Emergency services were scrambled to the A96 Elgin to Fochabers road following reports of a three-vehicle crash at 12.54pm.

One person was taken to the hospital for assessment following the accident near Lhanbryde.

The road was partially blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident, and there were reports of traffic queuing along the major trunk road between Elgin and Fochabers.

Officers confirmed the accident was cleared around 1.40pm and the road is running as normal.

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.45pm on Friday, May 26, police were called to the A96 near Lhanbryde, following a report of a three-vehicle crash.

“One person was taken to hospital for assessment and the road was cleared around 1.40pm.”