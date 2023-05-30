Still Game star ‘Boaby the Barman’ sets his sights on Elgin pubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Still Game star ‘Boaby the Barman’ sets his sights on Elgin pubs

Gavin Mitchell is famous for playing 'Boaby the Barman' in Still Game and he is looking forward to exploring the pubs of Elgin.

By Rita Campbell
Gavin Mitchell, aka Still Game's Boaby the Barman, is coming to Elgin and Aberdeen.
Gavin Mitchell, aka Still Game's Boaby the Barman, is coming to Elgin and Aberdeen.

As Boaby the Barman in Still Game, he wasn’t the most sociable.

But Gavin Mitchell, the actor who played him, can’t wait to grab a pint with the locals when he brings his show to Elgin in June.

Still Game’s ‘Boaby the Barman’ aka actor Gavin Mitchell is coming to New Elgin Hall in June. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The 58-year-old is looking forward to appearing at smaller venues like New Elgin Hall. He finds them more intimate than massive shows such as the Glasgow Hydro.

Breakneck Comedy is bringing “An Evening with Gavin Mitchell” to several locations throughout the north east.

Gavin said: “It’s great going to all these places I have never been before, it really excites me.

“I hope to enjoy a couple of pints in Elgin.”

Scotland’s favourite barman has three questions for the locals in Elgin

So, as a first-timer to Elgin, he has three important questions for local people. He said: “Where is the best place for a pint? Also, where is best for a pie and where is best for a bit of craic?”

The show in New Elgin Hall takes place at 9pm on June 17.

Stand up comedian Bill Dewar will speak about Gavin’s acting career.

Gavin said: “It’s quite loose, but fun. There are various stories from over the years.”

Gavin Mitchell, (Boaby the barman) with his Still Game colleagues outside The Clansman. Image: BBC, Alan Peebles

Next is a question and answer session. “You can ask me anything. It keeps me on my toes.”

The actor believes it’s important that such events are brought to rural parts of Scotland. And that audiences appreciate it.

He added: “Some people even turn up dressed in character. So you might even see a few ‘Boabies’ about Elgin that night.

“Smaller places are more intimate, more real.”

While most famous for Still Game, Gavin had a recurring role as Callum McIntyre in the drama series Monarch of the Glen. And has had many film, theatre, sitcom and sketch show roles.

North East tour

June 16: 6pm Hillside Hall, Montrose; 9pm Brechin City Hall.

June 17: 5pm Baden Powell Centre, Turriff; 9pm New Elgin Hall.

July 14: 6pm Alford Public Hall; 9pm, Breakneck Comedy, Aberdeen.

July 21: 6pm Kemnay Village Hall; 9pm Newburgh Golf Club

July 22: 5pm Culter Village; 9pm Albert Hall, Ballater.

