Still Game star ‘Boaby the Barman’ sets his sights on Elgin pubs

As Boaby the Barman in Still Game, he wasn’t the most sociable.

But Gavin Mitchell, the actor who played him, can’t wait to grab a pint with the locals when he brings his show to Elgin in June.

The 58-year-old is looking forward to appearing at smaller venues like New Elgin Hall. He finds them more intimate than massive shows such as the Glasgow Hydro.

Breakneck Comedy is bringing “An Evening with Gavin Mitchell” to several locations throughout the north east.

Gavin said: “It’s great going to all these places I have never been before, it really excites me.

“I hope to enjoy a couple of pints in Elgin.”

So, as a first-timer to Elgin, he has three important questions for local people. He said: “Where is the best place for a pint? Also, where is best for a pie and where is best for a bit of craic?”

The show in New Elgin Hall takes place at 9pm on June 17.

Stand up comedian Bill Dewar will speak about Gavin’s acting career.

Gavin said: “It’s quite loose, but fun. There are various stories from over the years.”

Next is a question and answer session. “You can ask me anything. It keeps me on my toes.”

The actor believes it’s important that such events are brought to rural parts of Scotland. And that audiences appreciate it.

He added: “Some people even turn up dressed in character. So you might even see a few ‘Boabies’ about Elgin that night.

“Smaller places are more intimate, more real.”

While most famous for Still Game, Gavin had a recurring role as Callum McIntyre in the drama series Monarch of the Glen. And has had many film, theatre, sitcom and sketch show roles.

North East tour

June 16: 6pm Hillside Hall, Montrose; 9pm Brechin City Hall.

June 17: 5pm Baden Powell Centre, Turriff; 9pm New Elgin Hall.

July 14: 6pm Alford Public Hall; 9pm, Breakneck Comedy, Aberdeen.

July 21: 6pm Kemnay Village Hall; 9pm Newburgh Golf Club

July 22: 5pm Culter Village; 9pm Albert Hall, Ballater.

