Moray Woman charged after report of threatening behaviour in Cooper Park Last month, police were called to an incident in Elgin. By Sean McAngus June 1 2023, 9.27am Woman charged after report of threatening behaviour in Cooper Park The incident took place at Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson A 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an incident in Elgin. Police arrived at Cooper Park at 3.45pm on May 12 after receiving reports of threatening behaviour. At the time, five police cars were seen in the area. Meanwhile, officers were spotted speaking to children and young people on South Street. Police arrested a woman. Then they appealed for anyone with information to contact them to aid their probe. There was a large police presence in South Street. Image: David MacKay/ DC Thomson. Latest on Cooper Park incident After further investigations in the area, police have now charged the woman in connection with the incident. A spokeswoman said: "Around 3.45pm on Friday, 12 May, we received a report of threatening behaviour in the Cooper Park area of Elgin. Cooper Park. Elgin. "Officers attended and a short time later traced a woman on South Street. "The 35-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court at a later date." For all the latest news and updates from Elgin join our Facebook group.
