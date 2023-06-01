Woman charged after report of threatening behaviour in Cooper Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Woman charged after report of threatening behaviour in Cooper Park

Last month, police were called to an incident in Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
People relaxing by the pond in Cooper Park.
The incident took place at Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an incident in Elgin.

Police arrived at Cooper Park at 3.45pm on May 12 after receiving reports of threatening behaviour.

At the time, five police cars were seen in the area.

Meanwhile, officers were spotted speaking to children and young people on South Street.

Police arrested a woman. Then they appealed for anyone with information to contact them to aid their probe.

There was a large police presence in South Street. Image: David MacKay/ DC Thomson.

Latest on Cooper Park incident

After further investigations in the area, police have now charged the woman in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 3.45pm on Friday, 12 May, we received a report of threatening behaviour in the Cooper Park area of Elgin.

Cooper Park. Elgin.

“Officers attended and a short time later traced a woman on South Street.

“The 35-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court at a later date.”

For all the latest news and updates from Elgin join our Facebook group.

