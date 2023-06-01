[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two cars have collided on the A96 road, near Forres.

The carriageway is partially blocked, but traffic is still able to pass with care.

One car has gone off the road, while the other is on the carriageway of the main Inverness to Aberdeen road.

Traffic Scotland alerted motorists to the incident.

❗️NEW ⌚️07:30#A96 – Forres Reports of a two vehicle collision on the #A96 near Forres. One vehicle is off the road, with one still partially blocking the carriageway. Please #takecare on approach. Traffic is busy but coping well at the minute. pic.twitter.com/L8g1CPu1VE — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 1, 2023

