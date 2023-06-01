It’s go, go, go Joseph for talented young cast of Aberdeen’s Shazam Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

It’s go, go, go Joseph for talented young cast of Aberdeen’s Shazam Theatre

Young cast prove any dream will do as they put their own stamp on timeless classic of musical theatre

By Scott Begbie
Give him his coat of many colours.... the cast of Shazam Theatre are bringing Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat to Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Supplied by Shazam Theatre Company.
Give him his coat of many colours.... the cast of Shazam Theatre are bringing Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat to Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Supplied by Shazam Theatre Company.

Staging the iconic Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a challenge at the best of time – but especially so when you have a cast that ranges in age from eight to 30.

Just ask Marie Strang, artistic director with Shazam Theatre Company as she steers the cast towards opening night of their take on the musical at Aberdeen Arts Centre next week.

“The biggest challenge is that we rehearse separately, so the juniors and seniors have their two-hour sessions each week, then at the end of each month we come together to do a joint session,” she said.

“We have 11 brothers and eight of them are juniors and four of them are seniors. So they are learning the blocking separately then we put it together like a puzzle. It’s a bit like doing a jigsaw without seeing the pieces.”

Shazam Theatre Company are offering an arresting version of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Aberdeen Arts Centre Pictured are Ollie Tate as Joseph and Christina Nelson and Maise Donaldson, playing his brothers Simeon and Levi.  Image: Supplied by Shazam Theatre Company

Young cast of Aberdeen’s Shazam Theatre put own stamp on Joseph

The end result, though, will be the amateur theatre company’s own take on a show that has become one of the giants of musical theatre since it was penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Not that the show – which was famously revived in the West End by Jason Donovan both in the 90s and again just two years ago – is proving daunting for the young cast. They have been busy putting their own stamp on it, said Marie.

“We have kept quite traditional with it but we have allowed the young people the freedom to block bits of it for themselves. We’ve asked their ideas on how they think their character would do stuff, so that’s been interesting,” she said.

“There’s a really nice bit they have come up for when Joseph is thrown down the well. The juniors have created a movement for that, which is quite nice.”

Marie said this is the first time Shazam, which is based in Rosemount but draws young people from across the city, have staged Joseph.

Best bar none for Shazam Theatre Company’s take on Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Image with Ollie Tait as Joseph. Image: Supplied by Shazam Theatre Company

Timeless classics make Joseph a huge draw for Aberdeen’s Shazam

“It had been mentioned in the past but because it’s sung the whole way through, I’ve always been ‘no, no, I’m more of a drama person’. But it has really suited the cast this year and it has been so much fun seeing more of the movement kind of things.”

Being a sung-through show has actually been easier for the 20-strong cast rather than the challenge you might have expected, said Marie.

“It is easier to learn song words than lines and that seems to be better for them.”

And the young performers are also enjoying the wide range of musical styles that Joseph offers, courtesy of the range of genres which Lloyd Webber and Rice drew on in crafting the original show and which has helped make it one of the most popular pieces of all time.

It features timeless classics like Any Dream Will Do; Go, Go, Go Joseph and Close Every Door.

“It really has such catchy tunes,” said Marie. “There’s a song that is a calypso musical, there’s a French-style song in it. And although it’s set as a biblical story there are rock songs and Pharoah who is dressed as Elvis. It really is fun to do.”

Shazam Theatre Company is staging Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Ollie Tate shows of his coat of many colours.  Image: Supplied by Shazam Theatre Company

Valuable life lessons for young cast of Joseph at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Away from the fun, the younger members of the cast are also picking up valuable life skills as well as acting and theatre skills during the staging of Joseph, said Marie.

“Nowadays, everyone has to a presentation of some kind at some point and this gives them the confidence to get up and do it. And also the confidence they get by having free rein to do what they want, because then it’s not just them being told what to do.”

And Marie hopes that audiences will get just as much out of the show as the young performers when the curtain goes up at Aberdeen Arts Centre on  Thursday June 8,

“I’m sure they are going to have fun and enjoy themselves,” she said. “This is one of those big family shows. There’s nothing inappropriate for children seeing it for the first time and older people might remember it from when Joseph first came out.”

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be at Aberdeen Arts Centre from Thursday June 8 to Saturday June 10. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenartscentre.com or call 01224 635208.

