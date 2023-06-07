Moray Three fire crews called to wildfire in Lossiemouth quarry near high school An appliance from Lossiemouth and two from Elgin were dispatched to the scene of the wildfire. By Lottie Hood June 7 2023, 4.54pm Share Three fire crews called to wildfire in Lossiemouth quarry near high school Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5819104/fire-service-attend-lossiemouth-quarry-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment Fire crews attended after gorse and bushes caught fire. Image: Tyler McNeil. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews were called to battle a blaze in a Moray quarry near Lossiemouth High School. The fire service received reports of a wildfire in Sunbank Quarry at around 3.50pm today. An appliance from Lossiemouth and two from Elgin were dispatched to the scene near the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road and nearby high school. The fire took place near Lossiemouth High School and nearby residential area. Image: JasperImage. An extreme wildfire warning has been issued across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire. Image: Tyler McNeil. Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire with water being pumped across the very busy A941 road. The last appliance left the scene three hours after it was first reported. The wildfire follows after an extreme warning has been issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
