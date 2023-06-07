Army helps to repair damaged steps leading to Moray beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Army helps to repair damaged steps leading to Moray beauty spot

Personnel from Kinloss Barracks will fix the stairs as part of a project for them to get trade experience and develop their skills.

By David Mackay
View from top of steps leading to the beach with barrier saying no entry at the top.
The steps leading to Findhorn Beach have had to be sealed off due to safety concerns. Image: Morven Mackenzie

Campaigners attempting to repair neglected steps leading to Findhorn Beach have been boosted with support from the Army.

Personnel from 39 Engineer Regiment at nearby Kinloss Barracks have pitched in to fix and replace some of the steps leading to the popular sands.

The beach is one of the most popular beauty spots on the Moray coast in the summer.

However, after being installed in the 1980s, they have now fallen victim to decades of wear and tear with some of them now sealed off as unusable.

Warnings have been issued by Findhorn-based independent lifeboat group Miro that the lack of safe access to the beach could have tragic consequences in an emergency.

What work is the Army doing on the Findhorn beach steps?

Personnel from the regiment’s 53 Field Squadron at Kinloss Barracks will replace the steps as part of their artisan trade training.

The repairs are being seen as an opportunity for the Army to gain trade experience and develop their skills while also helping the community.

The Findhorn Village Conservation Company, which is spearheading the project, initially estimated it would cost about £50,000 to replace all 192 steps.

The group has already raised about half the money for the repairs through securing funding grants and continue to appeal for donations to help reach the final total.

Destroyed beach steps in Findhorn.
Some of the beach steps in Findhorn are now almost completely destroyed. Image: Morven Mackenzie

Chairwoman Christine Hunt said: “We would like to thank everyone who are supporting us.

“We are very grateful to the 39 Engineer Regiment for their support, without their support we would not be able to replace the beach steps for the benefit of all who love visiting the beach at Findhorn.”

Lieutenant Colonel Birley, commanding Officer of 39 Engineer Regiment, added: “I am delighted that we can help the community by utilising the expertise of our tradespeople in this task.

“This project has allowed our artisan tradespeople to practice their trade in a beautiful setting and for a worthy cause, allowing them to expand their knowledge and skills.”

Donations can be made online to further support the repair of the Findhorn beach steps HERE.

