Army helps to repair damaged steps leading to Moray beauty spot

Campaigners attempting to repair neglected steps leading to Findhorn Beach have been boosted with support from the Army.

Personnel from 39 Engineer Regiment at nearby Kinloss Barracks have pitched in to fix and replace some of the steps leading to the popular sands.

The beach is one of the most popular beauty spots on the Moray coast in the summer.

However, after being installed in the 1980s, they have now fallen victim to decades of wear and tear with some of them now sealed off as unusable.

Warnings have been issued by Findhorn-based independent lifeboat group Miro that the lack of safe access to the beach could have tragic consequences in an emergency.

What work is the Army doing on the Findhorn beach steps?

Personnel from the regiment’s 53 Field Squadron at Kinloss Barracks will replace the steps as part of their artisan trade training.

The repairs are being seen as an opportunity for the Army to gain trade experience and develop their skills while also helping the community.

The Findhorn Village Conservation Company, which is spearheading the project, initially estimated it would cost about £50,000 to replace all 192 steps.

The group has already raised about half the money for the repairs through securing funding grants and continue to appeal for donations to help reach the final total.

Chairwoman Christine Hunt said: “We would like to thank everyone who are supporting us.

“We are very grateful to the 39 Engineer Regiment for their support, without their support we would not be able to replace the beach steps for the benefit of all who love visiting the beach at Findhorn.”

Lieutenant Colonel Birley, commanding Officer of 39 Engineer Regiment, added: “I am delighted that we can help the community by utilising the expertise of our tradespeople in this task.

“This project has allowed our artisan tradespeople to practice their trade in a beautiful setting and for a worthy cause, allowing them to expand their knowledge and skills.”

Donations can be made online to further support the repair of the Findhorn beach steps HERE.