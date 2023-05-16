Campaigners in Moray village need help for £50,000 project to improve beach safety

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners in Findhorn are embarking on a £50,000 project to replace steps leading to the village’s much-loved beach.

The sands are one of the most popular spots to visit on the Moray coast on a warm day in the summer.

However, with the popularity has come decades of wear and tear to the eight sets of steps descending onto the beach.

Volunteers have already secured grants to secure about half of the costs for the project but have a shortfall of about £25,000.

An appeal has been issued for donations to help repair the steps leading to Findhorn beach.

Beach steps needed for safety in Findhorn

The stairs are now owned by the Findhorn Village Conservation Company (FVCC), who also run and manage the public toilets on the coastline.

Meanwhile, Findhorn-based lifeboat charity Miro (Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation) has stressed that safe access to the beach is critical in an emergency.

Chairman John Low said: “A day at the beach should be full of fun but we also need to be aware that this area is tidal and safe access over the boulders of the sea defences can be challenging.

“The beach steps provide safe extraction points which are important for the local community and for visitors who come to Findhorn to enjoy the beautiful beach and sea.”

Until now, patchwork repairs have been done to the steps to extend their lifespan. Despite the best effort of volunteers, many have had to have been sealed off due to the risk of them breaking.

Donations needed for Findhorn steps

Christine Hunt, chairwoman of FVCC, explained the stringers running down the edge of the stairs are in good condition so will not need replaced.

However, the group still has a £50,000 bill to replace all 192 steps across the eight sets of stairs.

Mrs Hunt said: “We will be retaining as many of the posts and rails as we can to limit the amount of new wood we need to use.

“We plan to use locally sourced wood which will withstand the elements and last for 35 to 40 years, however, with ongoing maintenance it is anticipated that the new steps will be in place for longer than that.

“Using locally sourced timber and reusing existing wood wherever possible will help to keep costs down as well as making a small contribution to helping the environment.”

Donations can be made to help repair the steps at Findhorn beach online HERE.