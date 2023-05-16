Campaigners in Moray village need help for £50,000 project to improve beach safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Campaigners in Moray village need help for £50,000 project to improve beach safety

The beach stairs in Findhorn have been neglected for decades and now need replaced.

By David Mackay
Some of the beach steps in Findhorn are now almost completely destroyed. Image: Morven Mackenzie
Some of the beach steps in Findhorn are now almost completely destroyed. Image: Morven Mackenzie

Campaigners in Findhorn are embarking on a £50,000 project to replace steps leading to the village’s much-loved beach.

The sands are one of the most popular spots to visit on the Moray coast on a warm day in the summer.

However, with the popularity has come decades of wear and tear to the eight sets of steps descending onto the beach.

Volunteers have already secured grants to secure about half of the costs for the project but have a shortfall of about £25,000.

An appeal has been issued for donations to help repair the steps leading to Findhorn beach.

Beach steps needed for safety in Findhorn

The stairs are now owned by the Findhorn Village Conservation Company (FVCC), who also run and manage the public toilets on the coastline.

Meanwhile, Findhorn-based lifeboat charity Miro (Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation) has stressed that safe access to the beach is critical in an emergency.

Some sets of steps have been sealed off due to safety concerns. Image: Morven Mackenzie.

Chairman John Low said: “A day at the beach should be full of fun but we also need to be aware that this area is tidal and safe access over the boulders of the sea defences can be challenging.

“The beach steps provide safe extraction points which are important for the local community and for visitors who come to Findhorn to enjoy the beautiful beach and sea.”

Until now, patchwork repairs have been done to the steps to extend their lifespan. Despite the best effort of volunteers, many have had to have been sealed off due to the risk of them breaking.

Donations needed for Findhorn steps

Christine Hunt, chairwoman of FVCC, explained the stringers running down the edge of the stairs are in good condition so will not need replaced.

However, the group still has a £50,000 bill to replace all 192 steps across the eight sets of stairs.

Mrs Hunt said: “We will be retaining as many of the posts and rails as we can to limit the amount of new wood we need to use.

Findhorn volunteers need help to repair the steps. Image: Morven Mackenzie

“We plan to use locally sourced wood which will withstand the elements and last for 35 to 40 years, however, with ongoing maintenance it is anticipated that the new steps will be in place for longer than that.

“Using locally sourced timber and reusing existing wood wherever possible will help to keep costs down as well as making a small contribution to helping the environment.”

Donations can be made to help repair the steps at Findhorn beach online HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]