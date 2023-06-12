Poignant final flight for Hercules aircraft to RAF Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Poignant final flight for Hercules aircraft to RAF Lossiemouth

Three Hercules will get an escort from Tyhpoon jets this week before the aircraft are retired.

By David Mackay
Two Hercules aircraft silhouetted from the rear.
The Hercules is one of the most distinctive aircraft the RAF uses. Image: RAF

One of the miltary’s most iconic aircraft will make a final flypast at RAF Lossiemouth this week before it is retired.

The Hercules has been a transporting armed forces personnel to deployments across the world since 1966.

However, after nearly 60 years on the front line, the current C-130 model, which dates from the 1990s, is being retired.

And as a recognition of its contribution to the RAF, a final farewell flight featuring three Hercules is being organised for people to get one final look.

Map showing route Hercules aircraft will take on flypasts.

The aircraft will take off from RAF Brize Norton at 10am on Wednesday, and are expected at RAF Lossiemouth at about 12.50pm.

The flypast at the Moray base will also feature an escort from Typhoon jets.

The event is expected to be popular with plane spotters and military enthusiasts with many expected to turn out at the end of RAF Lossiemouth’s runway to catch a glimpse of the distinctive Hercules planes, which will be retired on June 30.

Summer of air displays at RAF Lossiemouth and Peterhead

The Hercules flypast at RAF Lossiemouth comes ahead of more air displays on the Moray coast in July.

The famous Red Arrows will perform at the base’s annual families and friends day on July 22 with the Typhoon display team, Falcons and a Battle of Britain memorial flight also taking place.

Only friends and family of RAF personnel will be allowed to enter the base for the event, but the displays will be visible to those outside the fence.

Five Red Arrows plane shoot out from a central point with blue and red smoke.
The Red Arrows are expected to put on another stunning display in Peterhead and Lossiemouth this year. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The event comes a day after the Red Arrows are due to perform in Aberdeenshire as part of the annual Peterhead Week on July 21.

Also performing on the day will be the RAF’s annual parachute display team as part of the largest air displays held at the event.

Biggest ever air display announced for Peterhead Scottish Week with Red Arrows to return

