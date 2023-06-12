Poignant final flight for Hercules aircraft to RAF Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the miltary’s most iconic aircraft will make a final flypast at RAF Lossiemouth this week before it is retired.

The Hercules has been a transporting armed forces personnel to deployments across the world since 1966.

However, after nearly 60 years on the front line, the current C-130 model, which dates from the 1990s, is being retired.

And as a recognition of its contribution to the RAF, a final farewell flight featuring three Hercules is being organised for people to get one final look.

The aircraft will take off from RAF Brize Norton at 10am on Wednesday, and are expected at RAF Lossiemouth at about 12.50pm.

The flypast at the Moray base will also feature an escort from Typhoon jets.

The event is expected to be popular with plane spotters and military enthusiasts with many expected to turn out at the end of RAF Lossiemouth’s runway to catch a glimpse of the distinctive Hercules planes, which will be retired on June 30.

Summer of air displays at RAF Lossiemouth and Peterhead

The Hercules flypast at RAF Lossiemouth comes ahead of more air displays on the Moray coast in July.

The famous Red Arrows will perform at the base’s annual families and friends day on July 22 with the Typhoon display team, Falcons and a Battle of Britain memorial flight also taking place.

Only friends and family of RAF personnel will be allowed to enter the base for the event, but the displays will be visible to those outside the fence.

The event comes a day after the Red Arrows are due to perform in Aberdeenshire as part of the annual Peterhead Week on July 21.

Also performing on the day will be the RAF’s annual parachute display team as part of the largest air displays held at the event.