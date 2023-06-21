Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead

The fixed-term post is part of a £188,000 action plan to upgrade the network over the next three years.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Graham Leadbitter would like people using Moray's network of paths to be able to make a voluntary donation for their upkeep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A new ranger will be brought in to roll out improvements to the paths network across Moray.

Funding has come from contributions relating to the Dorenell wind farm near Dufftown.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee agreed the plan and the new ranger job on Tuesday.

£188k core paths plan

Councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter is keen for a system to be put in place so those using the network can give a voluntary donation towards their upkeep.

He said: “I think people would be willing to do that if you give them the opportunity. And we could potentially generate another income stream.

“I think it’s something we should really consider.”

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss liked the idea, but felt it needed careful consideration as landowners would be involved.

The new ranger’s responsibilities will be to encourage the use of Moray’s core paths.

She said: “There’s definitely some scope for doing something there.

“But it’s very difficult at this stage to commit to it, or how it would work in practice.”

A traffic light system is being used to  grade the condition of the area’s core paths.

There are 121 green routes that are considered to be in a good state, 159 amber and 78 priority paths in the red category.

Voluntary contributions

Mr Leadbitter also asked if there was scope for money raised by other groups to be used to accelerate work.

He said: “If a community or organisation managed to raise funding that enabled a particular area to be done a little bit more quickly, is there enough flexibility in the system to allow that to be factored in?

Open space officer Ian Douglas told the meeting the process was designed to be pliable.

Members of Moray Council economic development and infrastructure agreed to recruit a ranger to take forward the core paths strategy for the next three years.  Image: Moray Council

He said: “The red routes are the ones that are definitely going to be in the project.

“But the amber ones are optional ones that could be brought into the red routes if opportunities arise.”

The fixed-term ranger job is expected to run from October this year until December 2025.

However that could be extended depending on future funding.

Annual wages for the ranger is just under £28,000.

‘We could potentially generate another income stream’

As well as taking forward the plan to upgrade routes, the ranger will also promote their use to walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

In top of that they will be in charge of recruiting volunteers to help with the work.

A planning condition means the council receives £50,000 a year from developer EDF Energy.

And that amounts to £1.25 million over the 25 year lifetime of the wind farm.

Councillors previously agreed that money should be used to improve the condition and promote the use of Moray’s paths network.

