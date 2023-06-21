Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead

A new ranger will be brought in to roll out improvements to the paths network across Moray.

The fixed-term post is part of a £188,000 action plan to upgrade the network over the next three years.

Funding has come from contributions relating to the Dorenell wind farm near Dufftown.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee agreed the plan and the new ranger job on Tuesday.

£188k core paths plan

Councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter is keen for a system to be put in place so those using the network can give a voluntary donation towards their upkeep.

He said: “I think people would be willing to do that if you give them the opportunity. And we could potentially generate another income stream.

“I think it’s something we should really consider.”

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss liked the idea, but felt it needed careful consideration as landowners would be involved.

She said: “There’s definitely some scope for doing something there.

“But it’s very difficult at this stage to commit to it, or how it would work in practice.”

A traffic light system is being used to grade the condition of the area’s core paths.

There are 121 green routes that are considered to be in a good state, 159 amber and 78 priority paths in the red category.

Voluntary contributions

Mr Leadbitter also asked if there was scope for money raised by other groups to be used to accelerate work.

He said: “If a community or organisation managed to raise funding that enabled a particular area to be done a little bit more quickly, is there enough flexibility in the system to allow that to be factored in?

Open space officer Ian Douglas told the meeting the process was designed to be pliable.

He said: “The red routes are the ones that are definitely going to be in the project.

“But the amber ones are optional ones that could be brought into the red routes if opportunities arise.”

The fixed-term ranger job is expected to run from October this year until December 2025.

However that could be extended depending on future funding.

Annual wages for the ranger is just under £28,000.

As well as taking forward the plan to upgrade routes, the ranger will also promote their use to walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

In top of that they will be in charge of recruiting volunteers to help with the work.

A planning condition means the council receives £50,000 a year from developer EDF Energy.

And that amounts to £1.25 million over the 25 year lifetime of the wind farm.

Councillors previously agreed that money should be used to improve the condition and promote the use of Moray’s paths network.