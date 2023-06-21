Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle

Owen Coyle reckons Jake Davidson is an ideal fit for Caley Thistle and says he has the potential to become a Premiership player.

The first of Billy Dodds’ summer signings was right-back Davidson, who was a free agent after leaving Queen’s Park this summer.

Coyle was head coach with the Spiders last season when they were a whisker away from winning the Championship, beaten to it by Dundee before losing to Partick Thistle in the play-offs.

Jake Davidson has ‘fantastic attitude’

And he was sounded out by ICT sporting director John Robertson about the potential swoop for the 22-year-old, and he only had positive to say about the full-back.

He said: “It’s a brilliant signing for Inverness.

“I spoke to Robbo prior to the move, as everybody does their background work, and I know Doddsy will absolutely love Jake.

“First and foremost, he’s a great lad. His team-mates thought the world of him. He’s got a fantastic attitude and he’s a real team player.

“Jake never gives you a moment’s bother from a coach’s point of view and he’s a very good player.

“He’s over six-foot, he’s quick and is fantastic at running with the ball, which is something we were very good at. Inverness have players similar to that. They can hurt opponents with a quick transition.”

Inverness are ‘pleasing on the eye’

Davidson, who scored for Queen’s in their opening day 1-1 draw at Inverness last July, is the right type of player for the Caley Jags, according to Coyle, because he’s an entertainer.

He said: “Jake performed at a really high level for us in the Championship last season. He was very close to being a league winner.

“There are areas where he can improve and Doddsy will aim to do that. He’s still young in the game and if he develops further he has the potential to play in the Premiership.

“He’s proven to be a very good Championship level. He’s a really good fit for Inverness.

“Billy’s team play similar to the way we did, with good footballers who are pleasing on the eye.

“Inverness showed, especially in the last third of the season, what a really good team they can be and I have no doubts whatsoever Jake will do well for them.

“Doddsy and his staff will love him and he wants to get better . I see it as a move which fits very well.”

Queen’s one win away from title glory

Had Queen’s Park beaten Dundee on the last day of the season they would have secured their third promotion on the spin and a place in the Premiership.

However a pulsating 5-3 defeat at Ochilview saw Dundee go up as winners and Coyle last month opted to step down as the head coach.

Queen’s, who will use Hampden for home games again next term, have appointed Dutchman Robin Veldman as Coyle’s successor.