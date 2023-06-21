Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle

The former Queen's Park head coach offered a glowing report for the first of Billy Dodds' summer signings.

By Paul Chalk
Defender Jake Davidson, right, in action for Queen's Park against Inverness midfielder Aaron Doran last season, is highly rated by his former manager Owen Coyle. Image: SNS Group
Defender Jake Davidson, right, in action for Queen's Park against Inverness midfielder Aaron Doran last season, is highly rated by his former manager Owen Coyle. Image: SNS Group

Owen Coyle reckons Jake Davidson is an ideal fit for Caley Thistle and says he has the potential to become a Premiership player.

The first of Billy Dodds’ summer signings was right-back Davidson, who was a free agent after leaving Queen’s Park this summer.

Coyle was head coach with the Spiders last season when they were a whisker away from winning the Championship, beaten to it by Dundee before losing to Partick Thistle in the play-offs.

Owen Coyle is a big admirer of new ICT signing Jake Davidson. Image: SNS Group

Jake Davidson has ‘fantastic attitude’

And he was sounded out by ICT sporting director John Robertson about the potential swoop for the 22-year-old, and he only had positive to say about the full-back.

He said: “It’s a brilliant signing for Inverness.

“I spoke to Robbo prior to the move, as everybody does their background work, and I know Doddsy will absolutely love Jake.

“First and foremost, he’s a great lad. His team-mates thought the world of him. He’s got a fantastic attitude and he’s a real team player.

“Jake never gives you a moment’s bother from a coach’s point of view and he’s a very good player.

“He’s over six-foot, he’s quick and is fantastic at running with the ball, which is something we were very good at. Inverness have players similar to that. They can hurt opponents with a quick transition.”

Inverness are ‘pleasing on the eye’

Davidson, who scored for Queen’s in their opening day 1-1 draw at Inverness last July, is the right type of player for the Caley Jags, according to Coyle, because he’s an entertainer.

He said: “Jake performed at a really high level for us in the Championship last season. He was very close to being a league winner.

“There are areas where he can improve and Doddsy will aim to do that. He’s still young in the game and if he develops further he has the potential to play in the Premiership.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds will look to further develop Jake Davidson after he moved on from Queen’s Park. Image: SNS Group

“He’s proven to be a very good Championship level. He’s a really good fit for Inverness.

“Billy’s team play similar to the way we did, with good footballers who are pleasing on the eye.

“Inverness showed, especially in the last third of the season, what a really good team they can be and I have no doubts whatsoever Jake will do well for them.

“Doddsy and his staff will love him and he wants to get better . I see it as a move which fits very well.”

Queen’s one win away from title glory

Had Queen’s Park beaten Dundee on the last day of the season they would have secured their third promotion on the spin and a place in the Premiership.

However a pulsating 5-3 defeat at Ochilview saw Dundee go up as winners and Coyle last month opted to step down as the head coach.

Queen’s, who will use Hampden for home games again next term, have appointed Dutchman Robin Veldman as Coyle’s successor.

More from Press and Journal

Original 106 has announced its new breakfast presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Martin: A little MG magic makes the motoring dream work
Post Thumbnail
Audi RS4 Avant: A seriously special drive
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers investigate after man claims he was shoved down stairs
Councillor Graham Leadbitter would like people using Moray's network of paths to be able to make a voluntary donation for their upkeep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Rory Buccheri: Communities will be worse off if universities don't stay 'open to all'
Budget ferry service
Orkney council 'needs a Plan B' for replacement internal ferries
Logie Timber is to create up to four new jobs after a £240,000 investment. Image: HIE
Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment
The uninhabitable Rockall is in the North Atlantic Ocean (Image: Andy Strangeway)
Iain Maciver: I know Rockall about survival on a desolate islet
Matthew Cross
Cricket: Matthew Cross confident as Scotland start World Cup qualifying campaign

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]