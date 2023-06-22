Planes leave RAF Lossiemouth to help search for missing Titanic sub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Planes leave RAF Lossiemouth to help search for missing Titanic sub

Two planes have taken off from the north-east to provide support to rescuers in Canada.

By David Mackay
A big reel of cabling being loaded into the back of a plane by a yellow forklift truck at RAF Lossiemouth.
Equipment was loaded onto planes at RAF Lossiemouth earlier today. Image: RAF

Specialist personnel have left RAF Lossiemouth to join the search for the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic.

Support from the UK has been sent to US agencies coordinating the operation since contact was lost with Titan and the five people on board on Sunday.

Now it has been confirmed that the Ministry of Defence has dispatched personnel and equipment to aid the operation after an overnight request.

RAF crews inspect cabling with Covesea lighthouse in Lossiemouth in background.
Cabling was transport by road from Aberdeen to RAF Lossiemouth for the Titanic sub search mission. Image: RAF

Cabling had been moved overnight by road from Aberdeen ahead of the planes leaving.

Two planes, usually based at RAF Brize Norton, took off from RAF Lossiemouth earlier today to transfer support to agencies in Canada involved in the search near the Titanic wreck, which is about 425 miles south-east of Newfoundland.

Specialist loaders and crew are being transported that will significantly decrease the time it takes for equipment to be on task searching for the submersible.

Group Captain Jim Lee, station commander at RAF Lossiemouth, said: “The RAF stepped up today to support the vital work of the rescue efforts.

Aircraft on the ground at RAF Lossiemouth.
A C-17 Globemaster and Atlas A400M flew from RAF Brize Norton to RAF Lossiemouth to support the Titanic sub support operation. Image: RAF

“We are proud to have played a small but vital part, of getting essential equipment and specialists to where it is needed.”

An RAF spokesman said: “Following a request overnight from the lead organisation, RAF air transport assets are assisting with the movement of additional commercial equipment.”

International support for Titanic sub search

The RAF Lossiemouth support is the latest deployment from the north-east to help the search for the Titan submersible.

Earlier this week it was confirmed Westhill-based subsea firm TechnipFMC despatched its pipe-laying vessel The Deep Energy to the region.

On board the vessel, which can work at depths of 9,842ft, which is still about 2,000ft sort of the Titanic, are deep water cranes and two specialist ROVs.

Side-on view of Titan sub underwater.
Concerns are growing for the missing Titan sub near the Titanic. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that 19-year-old Suleman Dawood, who is aboard the sub, is currently a student at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

Rescuers continue to monitor the North Atlantic for more signs of “banging” that was heard from the ocean.

Experts have ruled the noises as “inconclusive”, but personnel are understood to be working to get a cross-fix on the location.

Floating sonobuoys, similar to those used by Poseidon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth to track large submarines, are being used to get a bearing on the noises.

Hunt for missing deep-sea vessel still ‘active search and rescue’ operation

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…