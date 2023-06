Lloyd Irvine, 37, has been reported missing from Elgin.

The police are appealing for information to find him after he was last seen at 10pm on Saturday, June 24 in the Bishopmill area of Elgin.

He is described as 6ft 3in tall, with brown greying hair and when last seen was wearing a green polo short and blue jeans.

Mr Irvine also wears glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Irvine since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police via 101.