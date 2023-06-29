SSEN to investigate alternative site for proposed substation near Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSEN to investigate alternative site for proposed substation near Keith

SSEN originally had its sights set on Banff Road on the outskirts of the town as the location for the new substation.

By Lauren Taylor
The Blackhillock substation is located near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.
The Blackhillock substation is located near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.

SSEN says alternative sites for a new substation are being considered after hundreds of residents oppose the plans for it at Keith.

The energy company is reviewing feedback following a public consultation on proposals for the new Blackhillock 2 substation.

However, around 800 residents signed a petition urging the energy giants to reconsider the site.

MSP Richard Lochhead believes the residents of the Keith area have voiced their feelings “loud and clear”.

MSP Richard Lochhead.

He welcomed the news that SSEN is investigating other sites.

Mr Lochhead said: “Residents of the Keith area have voiced their feelings about the preferred site for the new substation loud and clear.

“In addition to the many contributions made to the public consultation, I understand that a petition with around 800 hundred signatures has been recently submitted to SSEN requesting that they reconsider their preferred siting of this new substation.

“It is therefore incumbent on SSEN to take the opposition to the Banff Road site very seriously and I am pleased to hear that they are investigating alternative sites.”

SSEN ‘engagement remains ongoing’

A spokeswoman for SSEN Transmission explained the project is part of a new 120-mile powerline from Beauly to Peterhead to help cope with the expansion of wind energy in the north.

The energy company has pledged to work “closely” with the local community throughout the development of the project.

She said: “We would like to thank all stakeholders who have kindly taken the time to provide their feedback on our plans to build this new substation at Blackhillock.

“We would also like to assure all stakeholders that we fully recognise the strength of feeling amongst some and will do all we can to balance the views of local communities against the key environmental, technical and economic factors we have to consider in the development of this critical national infrastructure.

“Our team is currently considering all feedback received and, at the request of communities and stakeholders, are further investigating the suitability of alternative sites. These investigations are ongoing and expect to conclude later this summer.

“While the initial project consultation period closed in April, our engagement remains ongoing, and we will be working closely with the local community and stakeholders and seeking their input throughout the development of this project.”

