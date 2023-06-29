SSEN to investigate alternative site for proposed substation near Keith

SSEN says alternative sites for a new substation are being considered after hundreds of residents oppose the plans for it at Keith.

The energy company is reviewing feedback following a public consultation on proposals for the new Blackhillock 2 substation.

SSEN originally had its sights set on Banff Road on the outskirts of the town as the location for the new substation.

However, around 800 residents signed a petition urging the energy giants to reconsider the site.

MSP Richard Lochhead believes the residents of the Keith area have voiced their feelings “loud and clear”.

He welcomed the news that SSEN is investigating other sites.

Mr Lochhead said: “Residents of the Keith area have voiced their feelings about the preferred site for the new substation loud and clear.

“In addition to the many contributions made to the public consultation, I understand that a petition with around 800 hundred signatures has been recently submitted to SSEN requesting that they reconsider their preferred siting of this new substation.

“It is therefore incumbent on SSEN to take the opposition to the Banff Road site very seriously and I am pleased to hear that they are investigating alternative sites.”

SSEN ‘engagement remains ongoing’

A spokeswoman for SSEN Transmission explained the project is part of a new 120-mile powerline from Beauly to Peterhead to help cope with the expansion of wind energy in the north.

The energy company has pledged to work “closely” with the local community throughout the development of the project.

She said: “We would like to thank all stakeholders who have kindly taken the time to provide their feedback on our plans to build this new substation at Blackhillock.

“We would also like to assure all stakeholders that we fully recognise the strength of feeling amongst some and will do all we can to balance the views of local communities against the key environmental, technical and economic factors we have to consider in the development of this critical national infrastructure.

“Our team is currently considering all feedback received and, at the request of communities and stakeholders, are further investigating the suitability of alternative sites. These investigations are ongoing and expect to conclude later this summer.

“While the initial project consultation period closed in April, our engagement remains ongoing, and we will be working closely with the local community and stakeholders and seeking their input throughout the development of this project.”