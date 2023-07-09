Gallery: Crowds brave heat for stunning Forres Highland Games

Thousands of spectators braved the searing 28C heat for the spectacular 95th anniversary Forres Highland Games.

Crowds turned out early to watch Forres and District Pipe Band kick-start the atmosphere with a march from the town centre.

As well as marvelling at the traditional heavy events in the Grant Park area, the crowd also got involved in their own events, including the Message Bike Race, which dates from the early days of the games when message boys would cycle around Forres delivering shopping.

The games had record-breaking entries for both solo piping and Highland dancing competitions.

Photographer Brian Smith from Jasperimage was at Forres Highland Games to capture the best of the atmosphere.