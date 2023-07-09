Gallery: Crowds brave heat for stunning Forres Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Crowds brave heat for stunning Forres Highland Games

We captured the best of the atmosphere from a day where Forres soaked up the sun.

Drummers provided a stirring soundtrack to the day. Image: Jasperimage
By David Mackay

Thousands of spectators braved the searing 28C heat for the spectacular 95th anniversary Forres Highland Games.

Crowds turned out early to watch Forres and District Pipe Band kick-start the atmosphere with a march from the town centre.

As well as marvelling at the traditional heavy events in the Grant Park area, the crowd also got involved in their own events, including the Message Bike Race, which dates from the early days of the games when message boys would cycle around Forres delivering shopping.

The games had record-breaking entries for both solo piping and Highland dancing competitions.

Photographer Brian Smith from Jasperimage was at Forres Highland Games to capture the best of the atmosphere.

Brodie Finlayson from Forrres wins the local Message Bike Race. Image: Jasperimage.
Shaun Cumming wins the 10K road race. Image: Jasperimage.
Spectators were focused on the Forres Highland Games entertainment. Image: Jasperimage.
The warm weather had spectators in high spirits. Image: Jasperimage.
David Scott goes the distance in the long jump. Image: Jasperimage.
Lexi Grant in the long jump. Image: Jasperimage.
All smiles for the camera. Image: Jasperimage.
Soaking up the sun. Image: Jasperimage.
The Highland dancing attracted spectators of all ages. Image: Jasperimage.
Thousands packed Grant Park during the day. Image: Jasperimage.
Fergus Smith, from Huntly, dressed to impress in the Highland dancing. Image: Jasperimage.
The weather meant it was a day for hats and sunglasses. Image: Jasperimage.
Some people searched for a better view of the action. Image: Jasperimage.
Kyle Wilkinson clears the high jump. Image: Jasperimage.
A chieftain surveys the scene in Forres. Image: Jasperimage.
This year’s Forres Highland Games chieftain, James Lawther and other officials from the event. Image: Jasperimage.
Forres and District Pipe Band marched from the town centre to begin the event. Image: Jasperimage.
Annaleesa Smith, Faye Wisninicki, Orla Mackie and Ebony Milne in the Highland dancing. Image: Jasperimage.
A good spot to watch the games was critical for spectators. Image: Jasperimage.
Ally Davidson at the shot put. Image: Jasperimage.
Massed pipe bands. Image: Jasperimage.

 

