Thousands turn out for ‘amazing show’ at 95th Forres Highland Games

There were record-breaking entries for the solo piping and Highland dancing competitions throughout the day. 

By Lauren Taylor
Forres Pipe Band enter the arena. Image: Jasperimage.
Forres Pipe Band enter the arena. Image: Jasperimage.

Thousands turned out to Grant Park for the 95th anniversary of the unique Forres Highland Games.

Spectators of all ages basked in the 28C heat, revelling in the day filled with the sound of pipes, drums, and cheers.

The Forres and District Pipe Band started the celebrations as they always do by marching along the High Street to the arena where the official games flag was raised.

Crowds were then treated to a spectacular show of Scottish tradition, sport and culture as competitors showed off their talents.

Kyle Wilikinson wins 100m race. Image: Jasperimage.

Heavyweight competitors from across the country took to the main arena to show off their strength and resilience after months of gruelling training.

Spectators were able to get involved during the Message Bike Race.

An event unique to the Forres Highland Games, the race dates back to the early years of the games almost a century ago when message boys would cycle around the town to deliver shopping.

Crowds catching the sun whilst watching the games. Image: Jasperimage.

Now, people can volunteer to ride vintage bikes around the grass track for a chance to win the Grant Dawson Trophy.

Locals and visitors enjoyed flitting around food and shopping stands, as well as face painting and fairground attractions – with an impressive inflatable play area for kids of all ages.

Ally Davidson at the put shot. Image: Jasperimage. 

‘What an amazing show we put on in Forres’

Jim Lawther, former Forres Highland Games trustee who has spent the best part of 40 years involved in the tradition, was given the honour of being chieftain for the day.

He said: “It has been an amazing day, I am incredibly proud. I have had a fantastic day and it has been wonderful having my family up from Yorkshire for the event. The sun shone, and there was a fantastic effort from the organising team and all the volunteers.

“After so many years volunteering, it was great to see it from the other side and really be able to see what an amazing show we put on in Forres.”

Annaleesa Smith, Faye Wisninicki, Orla Mackie and Ebony Milne taking part in Highland dancing. Image: Jasperimage.

There were record-breaking entries for the solo piping and Highland dancing competitions throughout the day.

Claire Bryce, who organises the Highland dancing contest explained just under 100 dancers competed this year – with the youngest just being five.

She commented: “We have received record entries for the dancing this year as we have been able to open the competition up to all sections rather than just premier dancers.

“Last year we had less than 20 dancers, but this year we had just under 100.”

The massed pipe bands. Image: Jasperimage.

Meanwhile, piping convener Scott Hay said there was an “amazing” number of entries this year.

He said: “Once again the Forres Highland Games has been a great day out. This year we have attracted some of the best pipers in the country. There was an amazing number of entries.”

