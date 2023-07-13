Lossiemouth Holiday Park owners defend ‘laughable’ Spey View name for new development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Lossiemouth Holiday Park owners defend ‘laughable’ Spey View name for new development

The park owners argue the Spey Bay dunes nearly 10 miles away are "clearly visible" from the caravan park.

By David Mackay
Sign showing Spey View with holiday homes behind it.
Spey View is only yards away from stunning sand dunes in Lossiemouth. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Park Holidays UK has defended branding a new development in Lossiemouth as Spey View – despite the town being nearly 10 miles from the River Spey.

The national chain believes the sand dunes from Spey Bay are “clearly visible” from the town, making the name an “excellent choice”.

Locals have reacted with a mixture of confusion, shock and anger after a sign advertising the luxury lodges was erected at Lossiemouth Holiday Park.

What is the Spey View confusion about?

Residents in Lossiemouth say choosing to showcase the Spey over the town’s own River Lossie is an “insult” to the community.

Lossiemouth Holiday Park is on the banks of the river and offers stunning views of dunes on its doorstep as well as the wide range of seabirds that call it home.

However, Park Holidays UK says it instead chose to celebrate different dunes that are nearly 10 miles down the coast.

View from banks of River Lossie looking towards Lossiemouth Holiday Park.
Lossiemouth Holiday Park overlooks the River Lossie, not the River Spey. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

A spokesman said: “When work started on our new development of holiday lodges at Lossiemouth Holiday Park earlier this year, our park team discussed a number of naming options.

“One suggestion was that it should be called Spey View because the dunes of nearby Spey Bay are clearly visible from the park, and mark the location of a beautiful coastal reserve much visited by park guests and holiday lodge owners.

“The reserve’s many attractions include the largest shingle beach in Scotland, a host of wildflowers and different bird species, plus the chance to spot bottlenose dolphins when looking towards the estuary where the River Spey enters the sea.

Spey View was agreed as an excellent choice of name, and is a reminder of why this area of Moray is so popular amongst lovers of wildlife and natural beauty.”

Can you see Spey Bay from Lossiemouth Holiday Park?

Looking out over the River Lossie towards Buckie and Spey Bay.
Lossiemouth Holiday Park provides stunning views of the River Lossie, but Spey Bay dunes are hard to spot. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

‘Someone needs to buy a map’

Readers on social media have suggested their own reasons for why the Lossiemouth development has been called Spey View.

One posted the name could simply have been a map mix-up.

Chris Macpherson wrote: “Someone obviously thinks the River Lossie is the Spey.”

Close-up view of Spey View sign, explaining the holiday home and luxury lodges development.
Prices at Spey View are up to £110,000 for a two-bedroom property. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

David Elliott added: “Someone needs to buy a map.”

However, others instead decided to make jokes about the extreme lengths people might have to go to to be able to see Spey Bay from the caravan park.

David Mackay posted: “From a high point, with an easterly gale, and rising tide, you might see the mud wash from a Spey spate, but otherwise marketing mannie’s dream.”

Rhianna Hopkins wrote: “Binoculars with a x1,000 zoom perhaps, along with X-ray vision.”

More from Moray

Spey View is only yards away from stunning sand dunes in Lossiemouth. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Partially sighted pensioner with learning difficulty left waiting on Moray bus for four hours
View of energy pylons as the sun sets.
600 households in Aberlour without electricity due to power cut
Spey View is only yards away from stunning sand dunes in Lossiemouth. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Pensioner convicted of historic sex offences involving young girls avoids prison sentence
Potential algae at Cooper Park in Elgin with library building behind.
Pet owners urged to take care amidst algae warning in Elgin
Spey View is only yards away from stunning sand dunes in Lossiemouth. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Kids love it and officials 'must be a right laugh at a party': Angry…
Sign showing Spey View with holiday homes behind it.
'It's laughable': Lossiemouth Holiday Park advertises 'Spey View' homes despite being nearly 10 miles…
Spey View is only yards away from stunning sand dunes in Lossiemouth. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Gallery: School summer holidays get off to a scorching start
Spey View is only yards away from stunning sand dunes in Lossiemouth. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Developers downsize plans for former Lossie bar site after parking objections
Spey View is only yards away from stunning sand dunes in Lossiemouth. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Meet William, the 17-year-old Banffshire farmer who is outstanding in his field
Spey View is only yards away from stunning sand dunes in Lossiemouth. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Cullen dinosaur's fate, Elgin building's new purpose and warehouse's transformation