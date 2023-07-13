Lossiemouth Holiday Park owners defend ‘laughable’ Spey View name for new development

Park Holidays UK has defended branding a new development in Lossiemouth as Spey View – despite the town being nearly 10 miles from the River Spey.

The national chain believes the sand dunes from Spey Bay are “clearly visible” from the town, making the name an “excellent choice”.

Locals have reacted with a mixture of confusion, shock and anger after a sign advertising the luxury lodges was erected at Lossiemouth Holiday Park.

What is the Spey View confusion about?

Residents in Lossiemouth say choosing to showcase the Spey over the town’s own River Lossie is an “insult” to the community.

Lossiemouth Holiday Park is on the banks of the river and offers stunning views of dunes on its doorstep as well as the wide range of seabirds that call it home.

However, Park Holidays UK says it instead chose to celebrate different dunes that are nearly 10 miles down the coast.

A spokesman said: “When work started on our new development of holiday lodges at Lossiemouth Holiday Park earlier this year, our park team discussed a number of naming options.

“One suggestion was that it should be called Spey View because the dunes of nearby Spey Bay are clearly visible from the park, and mark the location of a beautiful coastal reserve much visited by park guests and holiday lodge owners.

“The reserve’s many attractions include the largest shingle beach in Scotland, a host of wildflowers and different bird species, plus the chance to spot bottlenose dolphins when looking towards the estuary where the River Spey enters the sea.

“Spey View was agreed as an excellent choice of name, and is a reminder of why this area of Moray is so popular amongst lovers of wildlife and natural beauty.”

Can you see Spey Bay from Lossiemouth Holiday Park?

‘Someone needs to buy a map’

Readers on social media have suggested their own reasons for why the Lossiemouth development has been called Spey View.

One posted the name could simply have been a map mix-up.

Chris Macpherson wrote: “Someone obviously thinks the River Lossie is the Spey.”

David Elliott added: “Someone needs to buy a map.”

However, others instead decided to make jokes about the extreme lengths people might have to go to to be able to see Spey Bay from the caravan park.

David Mackay posted: “From a high point, with an easterly gale, and rising tide, you might see the mud wash from a Spey spate, but otherwise marketing mannie’s dream.”

Rhianna Hopkins wrote: “Binoculars with a x1,000 zoom perhaps, along with X-ray vision.”