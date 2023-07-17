Missing Buckie teenager last seen in Aberdeen two days ago

An appeal has been launched to help trace a Buckie teenager who has not been seen for two days.

Christopher Bremner, 15, was last seen in the Aberdeen area at about 2.45pm on Saturday.

He is described as being 5ft 5ins and of slim build with short fair hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a light grey top, dark tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a dark rucksack.

Police are now asking for help from the public to trace him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4164.