A96 Findhorn Bridge closed due to police incident

Findhorn Bridge near Forres has been closed due to a police incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received the call about the incident on the Moray bridge on the A96 Nairn to Forres road at around 5.35pm today.

It is understood Findhorn Bridge is closed due to a police incident.

Two fire appliances from Forres and Nairn and two water rescue units from Elgin and Inverness were called to assist police and arrived on scene just before 6pm.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 17:50#A96 Bridge of Findhorn The carriageway is currently ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to a police incident A diversion route is in place More info here: https://t.co/43MF08xzxW@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/rhxQ8mBI9h — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 17, 2023

Traffic appears to be building in the area with motorists advised to use a different route.

Diversions have been put in place while the closure is ongoing.

Stagecoach Bluebird services 10 and M96 are also being diverted.

Police have been contacted to comment.

More as we get it.