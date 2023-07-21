Confusion over order to clear up historic Elgin mill site

There is confusion whether the owner of a historic Elgin mill has been told to clean up the site.

Moray Council says an amenity notice was served on Patrick Thirkell to dispose of rubbish at Oldmills near the River Lossie in April.

And the local authority believes he is not complying with the order.

But Mr Thirkell said he was “surprised” to hear the notice had been served.

‘It really is hell’

He added: “I know nothing about it. Everything there is to do with the repair of the mill.”

Mr Thirkell said the council was being “vindictive” and had stopped his efforts to develop a fish farm at the site as well as plans to install security.

He is writing to the local authority seeking clarification over the amenity notice.

If the order has been correctly served, the council will be able to tidy the site then bill Mr Thirkell for the work.

Elgin South councillors John Divers, Graham Leadbitter and Peter Bloomfield visited the mill earlier this year.

They found gas canisters, oil canisters and scores of beer cans at the 10 acre site.

However Mr Thirkell, who lives in Hopeman, says the cans are part of a heat recovery project being developed by someone else.

Neighbours on Oldmills Road have complained for years that the area is being used as a dumping ground.

‘Surprised’

And the council has made several attempts to have the area cleared, including serving an amenity notice about six years ago.

There have also been several fires there.

One in February 2022 destroyed much of what was left of the mill building that dates back to the 13th century. And the road to it was closed for two days.

Local councillor Mr Divers said: “This is exhausting. It’s been going on for about 20 years.

“It really is hell. And it’s a total waste of time, money and energy.”

Previously Oldmills had been a coffee shop popular with locals and tourists.

Mr Leadbitter felt the current state of the building was a “significant concern” for people in the area.

Risk of explosion

He said: “There is clearly a range of challenging issues that need to be addressed and some are easier to deal with than others.

“The decision to carry out further planning enforcement action demonstrates the seriousness of the ongoing issues.”

Amenity notice

He said: “There were 25 gallon oil drums, 10 of them, and gas canisters there.

“I raised this with the fire service because if there was a fire there would be a risk of explosion.”

A Moray Council spokesperson said: “Due to the build-up of material affecting the amenity of the site, an Amenity Notice was issued in April 2023 requiring materials be removed by 5 July 2023.

“The notice has not been complied with and the council will progress this with the landowner.”

