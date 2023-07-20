Search begins for design team to draw up ambitious refurbishment and expansion of Elgin Town Hall

The search has begun for a design team to lead the refurbishment, expansion and upgrade of Elgin Town Hall.

The building is the largest performance venue of its kind in Moray with a capacity of up to 600 people.

However, the layout and design of the B-listed Elgin Town Hall is known to make it unsuitable for some touring companies to visit.

Now Moray Council is searching for a design team to expand and upgrade the venue as part of its Cultural Quarter project.

What is planned for Elgin Town Hall?

Moray Council has included Elgin Town Hall in its ambitious £31 million Cultural Quarter project, which is part of the region’s growth deal.

Finance has been secured from both the UK and Scottish Governments and Highlands and Islands Enterprise to improve the venue as well as nearby Grant Lodge and Cooper Park with hopes improvements can also attract a new privately-funded hotel.

The venue is currently run by community-run charity Elgin Town Hall for the Community, but it remains owned by Moray Council.

Early artist impressions already published for outside the venue show a revitalised square outside the front of the building and it renamed “Moray Theatre”.

No images have been published of what the interior could look like but it is understood ideas being considered are a small cinema, rehearsal rooms and teaching spaces for creative industries.

The local authority hopes the Cultural Quarter project will build on the “current success” of the building to make it a “vibrant regional hub” for performing arts and locals.

A public contract notice published by the council has now revealed they are searching for an “innovative and experienced” design team to draw up plans for the refurbished Elgin Town Hall.

The document says officials expect the designers to start work in November on a five-month contract.

However, the council is not expecting any work to begin on the building itself until 2025.