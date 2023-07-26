Findhorn Foundation reveals current model ‘no longer financially viable’ with staff at risk of redundancy

Around 50 people at the Findhorn Foundation have been told they may lose their jobs after the charity announced it must make drastic cutbacks to survive.

Under new cost-cutting measures, it is proposing to end all of its educational courses in September.

Since 1972, the foundation has run spiritual classes and workshops.

But today the charity has announced its current model is no longer financially viable.

It will carry out a consultation process which could result in around 50 staff being at risk of redundancy.

We previously reported on how kind-hearted donors contributing more than £1m ensured the survival of Findhorn Foundation.

It helped get it through the difficulties caused by the pandemic and the £400,000 worth of damage caused by a fire in April 2021.

Why is the model no longer viable for the Findhorn Foundation?

Bosses believe major changes are needed to secure the foundation’s future.

They are hoping to continue its mission and vision in 2024 as a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO).

Meanwhile, the charity intends to sell non-core assets at The Park to the community or other organisations which are aligned with the foundation’s purpose.

Findhorn Foundation CEO Terence Gilbey said: “This is a very challenging time for the Findhorn Foundation, and particularly for our colleagues who are potentially at risk of redundancy.

“We will be supporting them in every way we can during this period.

“Recent years have presented many challenges, with Brexit impacting our visitors and volunteers, Covid closing our operations for many months, on-site fires taking our ability to serve guests at the Park eco-village, and finally the huge hike in energy bills impacting our ability to keep our buildings running.”

He added: “Our finances have been in decline over a long period with increased strain caused by the pandemic and, although we have already been through multiple restructuring processes, those measures alone were not enough to stabilise the charity’s finances.

“Since the late 80s and early 90s we have sold non-core assets to cover our losses but, unfortunately, that is not a solution.

“The steps we are taking now will, we hope, give us the opportunity to develop a new structure and operating model which will give us the best chance for a more financially sustainable future.”

‘We do not see this as the end’

Chairman of the trustees, Mark Anderson, added: “This will be upsetting news for many and my heartfelt sympathy goes out to everyone around the world who will be saddened by this, and particularly to all our staff, who will be most directly affected.

“We will be doing our utmost to support them during this difficult time, and working with our local and global community to properly and successfully navigate these challenges in a way which brings compassion and kindness to everyone affected, and which allows us to acknowledge and celebrate the decades of passion, hard work and achievement of the foundation and community.

He added: “Although we do not believe there is a viable way forward in our current configuration, we do not see this as the end of our vision and mission.

“After reviewing and restructuring education activities, and subject to appropriate approvals and regulatory oversight, we hope that the new SCIO can emerge next year with a new way forward which will be both financially viable and have significant impact and public benefit in the world.”

What will not change?

The following things will not change: