Emergency repairs to be carried out at two Highland schools due to potentially dangerous concrete

Nairn Academy and Charleston Academy have been found to have RAAC components in some buildings.

By Lottie Hood
Nairn Academy
Nairn Academy and Charleston Academy have been impacted. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Essential repairs are being carried out at two schools in Nairn and Inverness due to their aging and possibly “crumbling” structures.

Recently updated guidance on the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has affected many buildings across the country.

The material used between the 1950s and 1990s was seen as a cheaper and lighter alternative to concrete.

However, it has been found the material has flaws with durability, especially when wet.

Last week, the P&J revealed more than 75 NHS buildings across Grampian and the Highlands are under review as a result.

Organisations up and down the country are assessing their buildings, and today Highland Council has confirmed Nairn Academy and Charleston Academy in Inverness both have RAAC.

Charleston Academy.
Charleston Academy has previously been called “not fit for purpose”. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Emergency repairs needed

They have written to parents and carers at both schools to make them aware of emergency repairs being carried out at the buildings.

The ageing buildings have already faced historic problems with Charleston Academy being called “not fit for purpose”.

While there are growing plans to rebuild the schools, many have been calling for quicker action.

Now it appears the buildings also have RAAC components in their roof and wall construction.

While the council said regular surveys have been carried out since 2019, further guidance issued in April this year caused them to arrange another assessment in the school holidays.

Upon surveying the structures, engineers identified a few areas needing “essential works” before the buildings can again be occupied.

Further works were also recommended to bring the structures up to the revised standards and “reduce risk in the future”.

 

Works designed to minimise disruption

It is hoped the emergency repairs will be finished before pupils return to school in August, and further work will be carried out until the October holidays.

On top of the repairs, Highland Council said there would be regular monitoring and inspections taking place.

They added: “Highland Council has been proactive in managing this issue and reacted as soon as further guidance was issued earlier this year.

“Officers have liaised with head teachers both prior to and during the holiday period to keep them fully up to date and to agree the areas of the buildings to prioritise in order to mitigate risk and minimise disruption to pupils and staff during the new school session.”

