Flare thieves create chaos at Buckie Harbour

An evening after a shipyard was broken into, a series of flares were set off at Buckie Harbour.

By Lottie Hood
The incidents happened at Buckie Harbour.
The incidents happened at Buckie Harbour. Image: Gordon Lennox.

Police are hunting for two youths believed to be behind a break-in and theft of flares at Buckie Harbour.

An evening after a shipyard was broken into, a series of flares were set off at Buckie Harbour.

Police believe the break-in, which happened on Sunday, August 20, is connected to the incident.

Two male youths broke in at around 8.45pm at the premise on Commerical Street in Buckie and inflated a life raft before stealing flares from survival kits.

At around 12.30am on the Monday, emergency services responded to reports of flares being set off at the Moray harbour.

Police along with coastguard and lifeboat crews attended but after a thorough search, there was no trace of anyone in the area.

Appeal for personal and dash-cam footage

Officers are treating the two incidents as linked and are appealing for the public’s help.

Constable Christopher MacKinnon said: “This type of behaviour is completely irresponsible. Our investigation is continuing to identify and trace those involved as soon as possible.

“We are treating these two incidents as linked and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the harbour on Sunday night into Monday morning, or who has any information that may assist our inquiry, to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone in the local area who has personal footage or dash-cam that could help us to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quote reference number 0098 of August 21. Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

