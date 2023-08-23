Child poverty, low pay and an ageing population: The key issues impacting Moray Council’s vision for the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Child poverty, low pay and an ageing population: The key issues impacting Moray Council’s vision for the future

Growing financial pressures will impact on the local authority's ambitions to reduce poverty and inequalities as part of the corporate plan.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Financial and social pressures will impact Moray Council priorities and vision for the future.
Financial and social pressures will impact Moray Council priorities and vision for the future.

People will be asked to give their views on Moray Council’s priorities, values and vision for the future.

But the consultation comes with a warning that growing financial pressures will impact on the local authority’s ambitions to reduce poverty and inequalities.

The corporate plan is reviewed every five years. It combines national aims with local priorities to provide a framework for the council to work towards.

A draft document going before councillors lays out the authority’s vision for the area as one where “people prosper, free from poverty and inequality”.

Ageing population

However in Moray the gender pay gap is widening and child poverty is higher than the Scottish average.

Along with an increase in the number of older people and falling numbers of younger folk, the council will have to rethink its aims.

Also, the local authority needs to find £19 million of savings over the next two years to balance the books.

In her report deputy chief executive Denise Whitworth said “service
adjustments” are likely to be necessary to address the budget gap.

A review of Moray Council’s corporate plan will be discussed this week. Image: Moray Council

She added the council will require to “carefully review and narrow” actions against priorities before the corporate plan is finalised.

Mrs Whitworth said: “This will have significant impact on the community including reductions and changes to highly valued services.

“Therefore, it is proposed to commence a programme of community and workforce engagement to include consideration of how priorities can be further focused in the financial context.”

The draft document aims to tackle poverty and inequalities, as well as improve education outcomes for pupils.

It also focuses on building a strong, green vibrant economy and developing thriving, resilient and empowered communities.

Poverty and inequality

However the pay gap between men and women is 22.6%. The Scottish average is 11.5%.

And child poverty in Moray is standing at 21.3% in Moray compared to 20.9% nationally.

Also only 63.9% of Moray pupils gained one or more SCQF level six or seven in the school year 2020/21. The Scottish figure was 72.2%

Moray’s population has grown by 10.8% since 2001, and is now 96,410. That is higher then the national rate of 8.2%

The area has a larger percentage of people aged 65 and over compared to the Scottish average, at 22.3% and 19.6% respectively.

33% of Moray adults obese

However that is reversed when it comes to the 16 to 44 age bracket.

While they form 32.7% of the population locally, they are 36.6% nationally.

Moray is also a low wage economy.

An average worker living in the area can expect to earn £566 a week. But across Scotland that is £622.

People in Moray do live about four years longer than the national average. That is over 82 for women and almost 81 for men.

An online survey will form part of a consultation on Moray Council’s corporate plan. Image: Shutterstock.

There are also fewer alcohol specific deaths with around 14 per 100,000.

Across Scotland that figure is almost 21.

However 33% of the adult population is considered obese compared to 29% nationally.

As part of the consultation an online survey will be made available, with consideration given to setting up a citizens panel as part of the process.

Feedback will be gathered and presented to council later this year or early 2024.

The draft document will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.

More from Moray

NHS Grampian staffing concerns means ambulances are staking up outside the ARI and in Elgin.
NHS Grampian clinicians warn of lack of staff in emergency departments
New life will be breathed into the building that once housed the office of Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici.
New purpose approved for the former office of the man who brought The Beatles…
Maternity charter launched at Dr Gray's
Charter launched to help mums-to-be at Dr Gray's know their rights - but campaigners…
Cocaine linked to Scottish drug deaths Aberdeen
Drug related deaths in Aberdeen drop to lowest level since 2014
Steven McDiarmid.
Man jailed for domestic abuse and non-harassment breaches
The incidents happened at Buckie Harbour.
Flare thieves create chaos at Buckie Harbour
Headshot of Liz Tait wearing a red and grey British Red Cross jacket
Lossiemouth volunteer describes 'distress' of holiday-makers caught in Rhodes wildfires
A trailer has landed on its side on the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor trailer lands on its side on A96 in Elgin
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Morrison spared jail after amassing thousands of indecent images of children on his devices Picture shows; Duncan Morrison Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man who accessed thousands of indecent images of children 'out of nosiness' spared jail
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – toilet sex attackers and a 'dirty beast' caged

Conversation