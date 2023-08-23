Child poverty, low pay and an ageing population: The key issues impacting Moray Council’s vision for the future

People will be asked to give their views on Moray Council’s priorities, values and vision for the future.

But the consultation comes with a warning that growing financial pressures will impact on the local authority’s ambitions to reduce poverty and inequalities.

The corporate plan is reviewed every five years. It combines national aims with local priorities to provide a framework for the council to work towards.

A draft document going before councillors lays out the authority’s vision for the area as one where “people prosper, free from poverty and inequality”.

Ageing population

However in Moray the gender pay gap is widening and child poverty is higher than the Scottish average.

Along with an increase in the number of older people and falling numbers of younger folk, the council will have to rethink its aims.

Also, the local authority needs to find £19 million of savings over the next two years to balance the books.

In her report deputy chief executive Denise Whitworth said “service

adjustments” are likely to be necessary to address the budget gap.

She added the council will require to “carefully review and narrow” actions against priorities before the corporate plan is finalised.

Mrs Whitworth said: “This will have significant impact on the community including reductions and changes to highly valued services.

“Therefore, it is proposed to commence a programme of community and workforce engagement to include consideration of how priorities can be further focused in the financial context.”

The draft document aims to tackle poverty and inequalities, as well as improve education outcomes for pupils.

It also focuses on building a strong, green vibrant economy and developing thriving, resilient and empowered communities.

Poverty and inequality

However the pay gap between men and women is 22.6%. The Scottish average is 11.5%.

And child poverty in Moray is standing at 21.3% in Moray compared to 20.9% nationally.

Also only 63.9% of Moray pupils gained one or more SCQF level six or seven in the school year 2020/21. The Scottish figure was 72.2%

Moray’s population has grown by 10.8% since 2001, and is now 96,410. That is higher then the national rate of 8.2%

The area has a larger percentage of people aged 65 and over compared to the Scottish average, at 22.3% and 19.6% respectively.

33% of Moray adults obese

However that is reversed when it comes to the 16 to 44 age bracket.

While they form 32.7% of the population locally, they are 36.6% nationally.

Moray is also a low wage economy.

An average worker living in the area can expect to earn £566 a week. But across Scotland that is £622.

People in Moray do live about four years longer than the national average. That is over 82 for women and almost 81 for men.

There are also fewer alcohol specific deaths with around 14 per 100,000.

Across Scotland that figure is almost 21.

However 33% of the adult population is considered obese compared to 29% nationally.

As part of the consultation an online survey will be made available, with consideration given to setting up a citizens panel as part of the process.

Feedback will be gathered and presented to council later this year or early 2024.

The draft document will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.