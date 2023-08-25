‘We really need to modernise our language’: No more Mrs and Miss in council documents?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'We really need to modernise our language': No more Mrs and Miss in council documents?

Pronouns such as he or she are expected to be dropped, and prefixes such as Mrs and Miss could be on the way out.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council reports could soon change. Image: Shutterstock
Moray Council documents will now be written in a gender neutral way.

The move is expected to encourage equality and promote the local authority’s inclusive culture.

Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard called for a change at a meeting this week.

She raised concerns over the language used in papers reviewing the authority’s financial strategies.

‘Out-of-date’

Mrs Mustard said: “I have no issue with the policies themselves. But throughout the document there’s a lot of reference to his and her, which is not really reflective of current practice and using their as a gender neutral term.

“I believe the council’s documents should contain gender neutral language to promote equality and demonstrate the council’s inclusive culture.”

She asked for the financial papers, and all other council documents to be written in a neutral way

Monitoring officer Alasdair McEachan, officer responsible for equalities, agreed with the move.

Moray Council equalities champion Juli Harris.

He said: “No one can argue with the point made by Councillor Mustard.

“It’s a matter of our being vigilant over these things.

“And reminding staff when documents come forward for approval at committee to watch the wording and make sure it’s contemporary.”

Elgin South member Graham Leadbitter endorsed the Heldon and Laich councillor’s comments.

Speaking after the meeting Mrs Mustard said: “There was a lot of ‘his/her responsibility’ in the report.

Language needs to represent society

“It’s always ‘his’ first. And people become blind to it.

“It doesn’t need it, it should be the ‘post holders responsibilities’.

“As a council we really need to modernise our language.”

Equalities champion and SNP councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris backed Mrs Mustard’s request.

She said: “This is an issue that should be addressed as it’s out of date and not representative of society today.

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The use of gender neutral wording in all of Moray Council’s documents and media output will be a positive step towards ensuring inclusive representation for all, irrespective of gender identity.

“I think that Mrs/Miss is on the way out as adult denominations and a simple Ms suffices for those who identify as female.

“We were chatting about how we refer to our ‘colleague’ these days or simply a name, as gender becomes less relevant in the workplace.”

Green councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn is also backing the move.

He said: “It’s a step in the right direction.

Council needs to show leadership

“I don’t mind he or they, but I would prefer people to call me Draeyk Van Der Horn rather than Mr.

“I think it’s the times we live in, and referring to people by their own name seems very progressive.

“It’s also about showing Moray we’re progressive, that we’re listening and the council is showing leadership on this.”

