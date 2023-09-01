Half-hour 50p Elgin parking charge could be scrapped in full review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Half-hour 50p Elgin parking charge could be scrapped in full review

On the flip side, the hour charge could be reduced to £1.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A comprehensive report on parking in Elgin town centre will be discussed next week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson JASON HEDGES CR0043633. Rita Campbell 22nd June 2023. Pictures are for a story about the ongoing parking problems in Elgin town centre. The community council chairman says the only way to solve the problem (people parking everywhere and anywhere, on double yellow lines, in loading bays, turning circles) is if Moray Council was to hire traffic wardens to enforce parking laws in the town centre streets. Location High Street Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A comprehensive review of Elgin’s parking problems will go before councillors next week.

But there is no plan for Moray Council to take on the role for enforcing traffic regulations in the town centre.

Instead members of the economic development and infrastructure committee will be asked to approve a review of disabled parking.

They will also be asked to consider improving signs to car parks on the four main road entrances to Elgin.

Enforcement plan could cost £380k

And they will be asked to agree changes to parking charges.

It could see the scrapping of the 30-minute fee of 50p. And the £1.50 cost of parking for up to an hour could be dropped.

They would be replaced with a £1 charge for up to 60 minutes.

The other change would see the daily rate at Lossie Green rise from £1 to £2, bringing it in line with costs at the railway station.

While there are plans to introduced traffic management measures around the High Street, that will not be looked at in depth until Poundland is refurbished.

Work on the Poundland building in Elgin is expected to be completed in spring next year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is surrounded by scaffolding blocking vehicle access to North Street, with traffic diverted up Batchen Street.

Work on the building is expected to be completed in spring next year.

The report to committee follows a meeting in April with councillor officers, elected members, emergency services, the community council and business organisations.

Feedback from that included greater enforcement and fines for illegal parking along the pedestrianised area of the town centre.

However that is not a responsibility the council is considering.

It would mean adopting a decriminalised parking enforcement (DPE) plan, where a  local authority takes control of administering its own parking penalties.

Elgin parking woes

And statutory traffic offences would stop being criminal offences and become a civil penalty.

It is thought investigations for a DPE would cost the council up to £80,000.

Also all road traffic regulation orders relating to parking restrictions would have to be reviewed. And that could cost as much as £300,000

In his report transport manager Neil MacRae said: “Approximately one third of Scottish local authorities have not taken on parking enforcement powers.

“These are principally rural authorities, where – like Moray – a positive sustainable financial case has not been identified.”

Elgin’s traffic problems will be discussed at the meeting on Tuesday.

