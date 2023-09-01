Half-hour 50p Elgin parking charge could be scrapped in full review

A comprehensive review of Elgin’s parking problems will go before councillors next week.

But there is no plan for Moray Council to take on the role for enforcing traffic regulations in the town centre.

Instead members of the economic development and infrastructure committee will be asked to approve a review of disabled parking.

They will also be asked to consider improving signs to car parks on the four main road entrances to Elgin.

Enforcement plan could cost £380k

And they will be asked to agree changes to parking charges.

It could see the scrapping of the 30-minute fee of 50p. And the £1.50 cost of parking for up to an hour could be dropped.

They would be replaced with a £1 charge for up to 60 minutes.

The other change would see the daily rate at Lossie Green rise from £1 to £2, bringing it in line with costs at the railway station.

While there are plans to introduced traffic management measures around the High Street, that will not be looked at in depth until Poundland is refurbished.

It is surrounded by scaffolding blocking vehicle access to North Street, with traffic diverted up Batchen Street.

Work on the building is expected to be completed in spring next year.

The report to committee follows a meeting in April with councillor officers, elected members, emergency services, the community council and business organisations.

Feedback from that included greater enforcement and fines for illegal parking along the pedestrianised area of the town centre.

However that is not a responsibility the council is considering.

It would mean adopting a decriminalised parking enforcement (DPE) plan, where a local authority takes control of administering its own parking penalties.

Elgin parking woes

And statutory traffic offences would stop being criminal offences and become a civil penalty.

It is thought investigations for a DPE would cost the council up to £80,000.

Also all road traffic regulation orders relating to parking restrictions would have to be reviewed. And that could cost as much as £300,000

In his report transport manager Neil MacRae said: “Approximately one third of Scottish local authorities have not taken on parking enforcement powers.

“These are principally rural authorities, where – like Moray – a positive sustainable financial case has not been identified.”

Elgin’s traffic problems will be discussed at the meeting on Tuesday.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.