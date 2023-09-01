Aberdeen’s The Tippling House founder ‘honoured’ to bag Mixologist of the Year at Scottish Bar and Pub Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s The Tippling House founder ‘honoured’ to bag Mixologist of the Year at Scottish Bar and Pub Awards

Adrian Gomes received the accolade at the awards in Glasgow on Monday.

By Karla Sinclair
Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Aberdeen drinks expert Adrian Gomes is celebrating after bagging Campari Mixologist of the Year at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards in Glasgow earlier this week.

Formerly known as the Dram Awards, the ceremony took place on Monday (August 29) at The Doubletree Hilton Glasgow Central.

The Tippling House is a late-night cocktail bar and social dining venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Adrian was one of six talents from the Granite City, as well as several businesses including Bartenders Lounge and The Ivy Lodge, to name a few, up for awards.

The Tippling House founder, from Aboyne, took home first place for his drink the Champari – a play on the words Champagne and Campari.

Top marks for Aberdeen industry expert Adrian Gomes

Adrian has worked in hospitality since the age of 18.

Speaking on the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards, he entered himself after spotting a post on the Aberdeen Bartenders Club Facebook page in June.

“They [the awards’ organisers] were taking drinks entries for the Campari – a red Italian liqueur – Mixologist of the Year,” says Adrian.

“I had to fire up a recipe and send a photo of the drink, so I thought I’ll see how it goes.

“This was back in June and I’d forgotten about it.

“Then they phoned up towards the end of July and were quite keen for me to be there [the heats].”

The Aberdeen heats took place at The Tippling House on Belmont Street, and the top three mixologists were revealed – one, of course, being Adrian.

Adrian’s bar has a focus on boutique spirits, Scottish craft beers, and small plates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Three judges, including event organiser Susan Young, were in attendance.

Adrian adds: “The judges had their own scoring sheets.

“I guess they would have marked it based on taste, aroma, garnish, innovation, presentation, and Campari-based knowledge as well.”

What was in Adrian’s award-winning cocktail, the Champari?

The award-winning drink was “a play on strawberries and Champari going so well together,” Adrian went on to say.

“It was called the Champari and I used a Negroni framework for it.

Adrian has worked in hospitality since the age of 18. Image: Supplied by Adrian Gomes | Photo credit: Sharpie Studios

“It was made with strawberry-infused Campari, Rosé vermouth, Provence (dry) Rosé, a little bit of Crème a la Fraise de Bois – a wild strawberry liqueur from France – and a touch of acid blend.

“Then I mixed up orange and lemon bitters to get a more rounded, citrus and bitter kind of feel. This was all stirred down.

“The drink was served up and garnished with some Champagne bubbles.”

‘I was really honoured and happy,’ says Adrian reflecting on the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards win

The drinks expert revealed the concoction “came together fairly quickly” – “not like all drinks”, he added.

“These things go either way because everyone has a different opinion on what they drink.

“They’re dependent on the opinions of the judges and how they perceive it.

“I’m not really the excitable type, but I was honoured really, and happy.”

Competitions allow opportunity for creativity

The Scottish Bar and Pub Awards celebrated its 28th year, making them Scotland’s longest-established hospitality awards.

More than 600 people were in attendance at this year’s ceremony, including Adrian and his two sisters.

The mixologist said: “I’ve been in this game a long time now.

Craig Scott and his bar, Bartenders Lounge, were also up for several awards. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“In the early days of The Tippling House, I had my competition era in terms of personal development.

“Over the last couple of years I’ve been doing a lot more work for drinks brands and companies, creating drinks strategies or doing one off drinks for trade shows and takeovers, so that’s got me back into that creative mindset.

“For me, it’s nice to balance the creative aspect of the job with the fact that sometimes I have to spend hours in front of the laptop.”

Proud to be part of city’s impressive bartending community

He went on to say: “In the bartending community in Aberdeen, it punches above it’s weight in a way that I think no other city does.

“Everybody would be hard pushed to argue that they deliver the level of talent that Aberdeen has (and has had in the past 15 years).

“And now it feels like there’s a new crop coming through.

 

“When you look at some of the best bars in the UK as voted by peers and industry personalities from around the world, there’s a lot of Aberdonians at the heart of it.”

Looking ahead, Adrian will be working alongside Cuttie Sark blended Scotch whisky.

He also has other plans in the pipeline that will be revealed in due course.

In terms of other local winners, Malones on Shiprow secured Pub of the Year, Scott Anderson – Siberia’s business development manager – won Digital Innovator of the Year, while Bryony Baxter of Revolution was named Best Apprentice.

Conversation