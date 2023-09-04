Moray representatives team up to restore village bus service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray representatives team up to restore village bus service

Moray representatives have teamed up to urge Stagecoach bosses to modify their number 32 bus route.

By Michelle Henderson
Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and local councillor Neil Cameron have joined forces to secure an extension to Stageoach's number 32 service. Image: MSP Richard Lochhead
Stagecoach is being called to extend a Moray bus service to include the village of Roseisle.

The route currently turns off at the Maltings crossroads.

However, residents are calling for a small change to the existing schedule to include a stop in village before continuing onto nearby Burghhead.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and local councillor, Neil Cameron, are calling on Stagecoach to listen to the proposals from the local community and do all they can to restore a bus service to Roseisle.

Mr Lochhead said: “Bringing bus services back to Roseisle was an issue raised by several of my constituents who came along to my recent surgery in Roseisle and it’s clear how important this is for the community.

“This addition would greatly benefit Roseisle, enhancing accessibility and offering local residents more options for travel, as well as allowing others from nearby communities to travel into Roseisle.

Stagecoach logo on thr front of a blue bus.
Villagers are calling on Stagecoach to add Roseisle to their existing schedule. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“With free bus travel for under 22s and over 60s in Scotland creating new opportunities and reducing financial barriers, I hope Stagecoach consider this change and do all they can to make this happen.”

Keeping rural communities connected

Their calls for change have been prompted by issues raised by local constituents.

Councillor Neil Cameron spoke of the importance of providing transport services for rural communities.

He added: “It’s important that small communities have access to bus services and a minor tweak to the existing bus route is all that’s needed here to allow folk in Roseisle to use the service.

“By incorporating Roseisle into the bus network, this would deliver efficient and accessible transportation solutions and demonstrate a dedication to meeting the needs of passengers.”

Stagecoach has been approached for comment.

