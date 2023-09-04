Moray representatives team up to restore village bus service

Stagecoach is being called to extend a Moray bus service to include the village of Roseisle.

Moray representatives have teamed up to urge transport bosses to modify their number 32 bus route.

The route currently turns off at the Maltings crossroads.

However, residents are calling for a small change to the existing schedule to include a stop in village before continuing onto nearby Burghhead.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and local councillor, Neil Cameron, are calling on Stagecoach to listen to the proposals from the local community and do all they can to restore a bus service to Roseisle.

Mr Lochhead said: “Bringing bus services back to Roseisle was an issue raised by several of my constituents who came along to my recent surgery in Roseisle and it’s clear how important this is for the community.

“This addition would greatly benefit Roseisle, enhancing accessibility and offering local residents more options for travel, as well as allowing others from nearby communities to travel into Roseisle.

“With free bus travel for under 22s and over 60s in Scotland creating new opportunities and reducing financial barriers, I hope Stagecoach consider this change and do all they can to make this happen.”

Keeping rural communities connected

Their calls for change have been prompted by issues raised by local constituents.

Councillor Neil Cameron spoke of the importance of providing transport services for rural communities.

He added: “It’s important that small communities have access to bus services and a minor tweak to the existing bus route is all that’s needed here to allow folk in Roseisle to use the service.

“By incorporating Roseisle into the bus network, this would deliver efficient and accessible transportation solutions and demonstrate a dedication to meeting the needs of passengers.”

Stagecoach has been approached for comment.