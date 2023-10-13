RAF Lossiemouth spy plane deployed to ‘stop terrorists getting weapons’ in Israel-Hamas war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

RAF Lossiemouth spy plane deployed to ‘stop terrorists getting weapons’ in Israel-Hamas war

Members of the UK military are heading to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel.

By Louise Glen
A P8 leaving RAF Lossiemouth this morning. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A P8 leaving RAF Lossiemouth this morning. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An RAF Lossiemouth spy plane will start surveillance in the Mediterranean today amid the reignited conflict between Israel and Palestine.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has directed UK military assets to be deployed to the eastern Mediterranean this morning.

It is hoped they can help prevent the conflict from escalating further.

Poseidon surveillance aircraft from the Moray airbase will begin flying in the region to track threats, such as the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups.

RAF poseidon will make a tour of the Med as part of a survelliance missing.
A P8 Poseidon will be undertaking a mission in the Mediterranean. Image: Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, a Royal Navy task group will be moved to the eastern Mediterranean next week as a contingency measure to support humanitarian efforts.

RAF Lossiemouth P8 Posseidon to make surveillance flights

The military package includes P8 – Poseidon- aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth. 

As well as the surveillance flights, two Royal Navy ships – RFA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus – three Merlin helicopters and a company of Royal Marines, will be on standby to “deliver practical support” to Israel and partners in the region.

A Typhoon jet at RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

The prime minister has also asked for all military teams in Israel, Cyprus and across the region to be bolstered to deal with any spillover from instability in Israel.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak spoke to the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, today to understand the wider regional picture and underscore the importance of supporting civilians to leave Gaza.

‘Horrific scenes can not be repeated’

Mr Sunak said: “We must be unequivocal in making sure the types of horrific scenes we have seen this week will not be repeated.

“Alongside our allies, the deployment of our world-class military will support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation.”

He said the UK Government would also support international partners to re-establish security and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the thousands of innocent victims of “this barbaric attack” from Hamas terrorists.

RAF Lossiemouth Top Guns: Poseidon spy plane crews to feature in next episode of TV series

