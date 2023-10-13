RAF Lossiemouth spy plane deployed to ‘stop terrorists getting weapons’ in Israel-Hamas war

An RAF Lossiemouth spy plane will start surveillance in the Mediterranean today amid the reignited conflict between Israel and Palestine.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has directed UK military assets to be deployed to the eastern Mediterranean this morning.

It is hoped they can help prevent the conflict from escalating further.

Poseidon surveillance aircraft from the Moray airbase will begin flying in the region to track threats, such as the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups.

Meanwhile, a Royal Navy task group will be moved to the eastern Mediterranean next week as a contingency measure to support humanitarian efforts.

The military package includes P8 – Poseidon- aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth.

As well as the surveillance flights, two Royal Navy ships – RFA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus – three Merlin helicopters and a company of Royal Marines, will be on standby to “deliver practical support” to Israel and partners in the region.

The prime minister has also asked for all military teams in Israel, Cyprus and across the region to be bolstered to deal with any spillover from instability in Israel.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak spoke to the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, today to understand the wider regional picture and underscore the importance of supporting civilians to leave Gaza.

‘Horrific scenes can not be repeated’

Mr Sunak said: “We must be unequivocal in making sure the types of horrific scenes we have seen this week will not be repeated.

“Alongside our allies, the deployment of our world-class military will support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation.”

He said the UK Government would also support international partners to re-establish security and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the thousands of innocent victims of “this barbaric attack” from Hamas terrorists.