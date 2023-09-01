RAF Lossiemouth Top Guns: Poseidon spy plane crews to feature in next episode of TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF Lossiemouth Top Guns: Poseidon spy plane crews to feature in next episode of TV series

Surveillance crews will track down a Russian spy ship from the sky in the next episode.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Poseidon plane on ground at RAF Lossiemouth with Covesea lighthouse behind.
Poseidon crews protect the UK from their base on the Moray coast. Image: RAF Lossiemouth

Secret work done by RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon squadrons to track threats lurking under the waves will be showcased in the next episode of Channel 4’s Top Guns: Inside the RAF.

Personnel at the base are responsible for monitoring and tracking Russian submarines and ships straying close to UK waters.

Crews on P-8 Poseidon aircraft fly endurance missions over the North Atlantic and North Sea armed with some of the most sophisticated tracking equipment.

Now their work from Lossiemouth on the frontline of the UK’s defence will be showcased on the Channel 4 series Top Guns: Inside the RAF.

What missions do RAF Lossiemouth Poseidons run?

The last month has involved RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon crews running regular surveillance sorties with the Navy.

Crews in the air and on the sea have been tracking several Russian vessels operating close to the UK border.

Flights have been in the sky 24 hours a day to monitor the activity of the ships to try and predict future behaviour and act as a deterrent.

Poseidons operate from RAF Lossiemouth alongside Typhoon fighter jets. Image: DC Thomson

Wing Commander Benjamin Livesey, officer commanding 120 Squadron, said: “This has been a very busy period for the team from across Poseidon and RAF Lossiemouth, once again generating live operations from UK soil.

“I am immensely proud of how they all stepped up to the task and just delivered in a highly professional way.

“The deterrence we have enabled in recent days is important to the UK and NATO, with this a key reason for why Poseidon hold operational readiness 365 days a year.”

The episode will explain how the RAF’s sonobuoys work, which relay noises from the ocean to experts to pinpoint the location of ships and submarines.

Poseidon aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth have also been performing search and rescue operations and came to the aid of a yacht that had lost its mast in an Atlantic storm last year. 

Top Guns: Inside the RAF north-east role in UK’s defence

The episode featuring the Poseidon’s of RAF Lossiemouth in Channel 4’s Top Guns: Inside the RAF is the latest to showcase Moray’s role in the UK’s defence.

The previous two episodes have gone behind the scenes with the base’s Typhoon squadrons. 

Crews are constantly on alert to be scrambled in response to potential Russian intruders or other unidentified aircraft.

The documentary crew spent 11 months behind the wire with personnel in Moray and Estonia to bring their vital work to TV audiences.

The next episode of Top Guns: Inside the RAF showcasing the work of the Poseidons at RAF Lossiemouth will be broadcast on Channel 4 on Monday, September 4 at 9pm. It will also be available online HERE.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at RAF Lossiemouth’s role in Nato’s response amid increasing Russian aggression

