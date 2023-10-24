‘Substantive’ parking needed for new cemetery in Elgin

Substantive parking must be included with any new cemetery in Elgin.

That was the message from local councillor John Divers.

Moray Council has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) for a burial ground on a 6.6 hectare site to the east of Linkwood Farm at Barmuckity.

Councillors were asked to give their thoughts on the developments at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday.

Public consultation

Member for Elgin South Mr Divers said: “The one thing that really comes to mind with me is parking issues.

“I think anything that does go forward would need substantive parking.”

Depute chairman of the committee Mark Macrae agreed.

He said there was “quite a snarl-up” around the cemetery on Linkwood Road this week when the A96 was closed.

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren also called for an area in a new cemetery to be considered for green burials.

A public consultation will now begin on the matter.

The first information session will be held in New Elgin and Ashgrove Hall.

A second one will take place in the same location on November 28.

Both run from 2-6.30pm.

Call for green burial area

Consultations will also be carried out with Innes and Elgin community councils.

And all six Elgin councillors and three ward members for Fochabers Lhanbryde will also be asked for their views too.

Speaking afterwards Mr Macrae said: “This is a great opportunity for residents to tell us what they think about this proposal for a new cemetery in Elgin.

“The council recognises that cemetery provision must be done with the utmost sensitivity and care.

“And feedback from residents will help to ensure our plans are shaped properly.”

Members of the planning committee also commented on a PAN for houses and retail units at Buckie.

Traffic is the main concern for councillors, with officers asked to give consideration for traffic lights on the junction with the A98 Fochabers to Banff road.

Springfield Properties lodged the PAN for the development on 6.9 hectares on open farm land to the east of Barrhill Road.

Traffic light suggestion

And there are expected to be more than 50 houses included in the final planning application.

Public consultations have already been held on the proposal.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.