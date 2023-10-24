‘Substantive’ parking needed for new cemetery in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Substantive’ parking needed for new cemetery in Elgin

Moray Council has submitted a proposal of application notice for a burial ground on a 6.6 hectare site to the east of Linkwood Farm at Barmuckity.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin South councillor John Divers in front of a busy road
Elgin South councillor John Divers is calling for substantive parking to be included with any plan for a new cemetery in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Substantive parking must be included with any new cemetery in Elgin.

That was the message from local councillor John Divers.

Moray Council has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) for a burial ground on a 6.6 hectare site to the east of Linkwood Farm at Barmuckity.

Councillors were asked to give their thoughts on the developments at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday.

Public consultation

Member for Elgin South Mr Divers said: “The one thing that really comes to mind with me is parking issues.

“I think anything that does go forward would need substantive parking.”

Depute chairman of the committee Mark Macrae agreed.

He said there was “quite a snarl-up” around the cemetery on Linkwood Road this week when the A96 was closed.

Elgin Cemetery
A lacking of parking space and traffic issues are a problem at the current Elgin cemetery on Linkwood. Image: Moray Council

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren also called for an area in a new cemetery to be considered for green burials.

A public consultation will now begin on the matter.

The first information session will be held in New Elgin and Ashgrove Hall.

A second one will take place in the same location on November 28.

Both run from 2-6.30pm.

Call for green burial area

Consultations will also be carried out with Innes and Elgin community councils.

And all six Elgin councillors and three ward members for Fochabers Lhanbryde will also be asked for their views too.

Speaking afterwards Mr Macrae said: “This is a great opportunity for residents to tell us what they think about this proposal for a new cemetery in Elgin.

“The council recognises that cemetery provision must be done with the utmost sensitivity and care.

Deputy chairman of the planning committee Marc Macrae
Deputy chairman of the planning committee Marc Macrae. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“And feedback from residents will help to ensure our plans are shaped properly.”

Members of the planning committee also commented on a PAN for houses and retail units at Buckie.

Traffic is the main concern for councillors, with officers asked to give consideration for traffic lights on the junction with the A98 Fochabers to Banff road.

Springfield Properties lodged the PAN for the development on 6.9 hectares on open farm land to the east of Barrhill Road.

Traffic light suggestion

And there are expected to be more than 50 houses included in the final planning application.

Public consultations have already been held on the proposal.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Moray

The Stewart family surrounded by Halloween decorations in front garden.
In Pictures: Frightening decorations light up Forres home with spooktacular display for Halloween
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. William McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Inverness of sexual offences against two women who were aged from 7 and 10 years old at the time of his crimes Picture shows; William McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Inverness . N/A. Supplied by Facebook (William McGregor) / DC Thomson (Inverness Justice Centre) Date; Unknown
'He ruined my life': Paedophile pensioner raped girl, 7, who spoke out three decades…
Brown bin with lid open.
Moray garden waste collections to go up by 39% next year to help close…
Drawing impression of Russell Construction's new home.
New home for construction firm at Elgin Business Park
You sent us your pictures in their droves last Halloween. Image: DC Thomson
Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Halloween
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Scotrail trains to Aberdeen and Inverness cancelled with shuttle service in place
Multiple vans parked on Elgin High Street on Plainstones.
Illegal parking on Elgin High Street: Warnings 'lives being put at risk' by drivers…
10
fishing trawler
Scottish Fishermen's Federation: 'Don't demonise our industry'
Fran Hutton with her Muscovy duck dave
Can you rescue 'Dave the duck'? Lossiemouth paddleboarders wanted to help catch escaped bird
Holly Lazenby of Lazy bean, with her laptop
Moray mum with love for creative arts opens online store and reveals long-term ambition…

Conversation