William and Kate to visit mental health organisations in Moray

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will visit Moray this week to meet organisations which support young people with their mental health.

On Thursday, William and Kate will travel north for two engagements in the Burghead and Forres areas.

The couple will first visit Outfit Moray before joining the team at Burghead Primary School to meet some of the youngsters who have been helped by the charity.

The award-winning organisation delivers outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes across the region.

They have worked with more than 16,000 young people aged between eight and 18 from a vulnerable or disadvantaged background since launching in 2003.

William and Kate will hear all about the activities the charity has designed to help build confidence, self-esteem and resilience, including paddle sports and rock climbing.

They will also get to see a mountain bike session in action and view some of the programmes delivered in schools.

William and Kate to visit Moray

From Burghead, William and Kate will travel to the family-run Brodieshill Farm near Forres to meet members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers and representatives from Farmstorng Scotland.

Both groups are working to promote positive mental wellbeing in rural communities.

The young farmers will share more about their recent “Are ewe ok” campaign which encourages members to talk about their mental health to help break down the stigma associated with it.

The Royal Highnesses will also meet families, including those based at nearby RAF Kinloss and Lossiemouth, who regularly attend the farm’s indoor and outdoor play areas.

Last month, King Charles travelled to Moray to tour the refurbished Tomintoul and Glenlivet Discovery Centre and visit an affordable housing development aimed at sustaining the rural community.

He was greeted to the village by excited crowds who had gathered to line the barriers for his arrival.