William and Kate to visit mental health organisations in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

William and Kate to visit mental health organisations in Moray

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will travel to Burghead and Forres this week.

By Ellie Milne
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, pictured during an engagement earlier this month, will travel to Burghead and Forres this week. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, pictured during an engagement earlier this month, will travel to Burghead and Forres this week. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will visit Moray this week to meet organisations which support young people with their mental health.

On Thursday, William and Kate will travel north for two engagements in the Burghead and Forres areas.

The couple will first visit Outfit Moray before joining the team at Burghead Primary School to meet some of the youngsters who have been helped by the charity.

The award-winning organisation delivers outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes across the region.

They have worked with more than 16,000 young people aged between eight and 18 from a vulnerable or disadvantaged background since launching in 2003.

William and Kate will hear all about the activities the charity has designed to help build confidence, self-esteem and resilience, including paddle sports and rock climbing.

They will also get to see a mountain bike session in action and view some of the programmes delivered in schools.

William and Kate to visit Moray

Duke and Duchess of Rothesay
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will visit Moray on Thursday, November 2. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.

From Burghead, William and Kate will travel to the family-run Brodieshill Farm near Forres to meet members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers and representatives from Farmstorng Scotland.

Both groups are working to promote positive mental wellbeing in rural communities.

The young farmers will share more about their recent “Are ewe ok” campaign which encourages members to talk about their mental health to help break down the stigma associated with it.

The Royal Highnesses will also meet families, including those based at nearby RAF Kinloss and Lossiemouth, who regularly attend the farm’s indoor and outdoor play areas.

Last month, King Charles travelled to Moray to tour the refurbished Tomintoul and Glenlivet Discovery Centre and visit an affordable housing development aimed at sustaining the rural community.

He was greeted to the village by excited crowds who had gathered to line the barriers for his arrival.

Prince William visits Aberdeen as part of campaign to end homelessness

More from Moray

Locator of Hazlehead Academy with new sign
Huge step forward for green academy in Aberdeen - as schools across the north…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. James Shewan is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Man jailed over Elgin Starbucks sex assault and rape threats
Side-on view of police cyclist with view over Elgin rooftops behind.
Police in Elgin need 'additional training' to use bicycles donated to them to fight…
The Lecht Ski Centre.
Lecht ski centre steps up moves towards reaching net-zero
Iain M Stephen in his home in Elgin where he has broadband issues
Elgin man with cerebral palsy reveals 'frustrating' impact of poor broadband in supported accommodation
The wide load vehicle is stuck on the the Braes of Enzie on the B9016 Keith to Buckie road.
Moray road closed as abnormal load gets stuck at the Braes of Enzie
Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish fishers hit back with new poll findings showing huge public support
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a speeding Dons star and a vengeful ex-girlfriend
Station Hotel in Rothes has revealed expansion plans.
Station Hotel in Rothes reveals expansion plans, changes approved for Elgin Next store and…
Police are appealing for information.
Man, 61, injured following hit and run in Elgin

Conversation