Gallery: All the best pictures as William and Kate pay region a Royal visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been in Moray and Inverness visiting organisations that offer young people support with their mental health.

The royal duo, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while visiting Scotland, began their tour at Burghead primary in Moray where they met organisers of outdoor activities charity Outfit Moray.

Kate was seen smiling in a quilted green Burberry jacket as they watched youngsters riding around on bikes before getting involved in the action themselves.

Two Royals three stops

They then stopped off at Brodieshill Farm, near Forres, before finishing their trio of engagements with a visit to Day1 charity in Inverness.

Our photographers, Jason Hedges and Sandy McCook captured all of the best moments.