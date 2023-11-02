Moray Gallery: All the best pictures as William and Kate pay region a Royal visit Images of Prince and Princess of Wales as they meet people in Moray and Inverness. Prince William and Kate visit Moray and Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson By Derry Alldritt & Katherine Ferries November 2 2023, 6.45pm Share Gallery: All the best pictures as William and Kate pay region a Royal visit Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6245413/william-and-kate-burberry-jacket/ Copy Link The Prince and Princess of Wales have been in Moray and Inverness visiting organisations that offer young people support with their mental health. The royal duo, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while visiting Scotland, began their tour at Burghead primary in Moray where they met organisers of outdoor activities charity Outfit Moray. Kate was seen smiling in a quilted green Burberry jacket as they watched youngsters riding around on bikes before getting involved in the action themselves. Two Royals three stops They then stopped off at Brodieshill Farm, near Forres, before finishing their trio of engagements with a visit to Day1 charity in Inverness. Our photographers, Jason Hedges and Sandy McCook captured all of the best moments. The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay were greeted by delighted crowds at Burghead Primary School this morning, where they met Lord Leut of Moray Seymour Munro, John Cowie Civic Leader, Tony Brown Chief Exec of Outfit Moray Council leader Kathleen Roberts and take on the bike ability trails. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay were greeted by delighted crowds at Burghead Primary School this morning, where they met Outfit Moray organisers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Kate took time to chat with the locals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Prince William poses for a selfie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Children at Burghead Primary waving to the Royals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets pupils from Burghead Primary School taking part in Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, rides a bicycle on a visit to Outfit Moray.<br />Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Kate, who is very competitive when it comes to sports, was in her element as she donned a helmet to jump on a mountain bike. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets pupils from Burghead Primary School taking part in Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Crowds wait to greet the Royals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson William and Kate took time to chat with the locals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The Princess sported a quilted checked Burberry jacket with a pair of flared jeans and boots for her outing, while the Prince matched his wife in a khaki overcoat. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Local Burghead Primary School children and outfit Moray about to take on the bike ability trails. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Confidence-building activities include mountain biking, paddlesports, rock climbing, archery and bushcraft, and the group also organizes school programs like cycle training, bike maintenance and first aid. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The Prince and Princess of Wales move to the nearby Brodieshill Farm to meet members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers and reps from Farmstrong Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson At the family-run farm, William and Kate will hear about efforts to improve support around the mental health and well-being of young people. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The Duchess of Rothesay in her Burberry green quilted jacket. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Princess Kate meets families at Brodieshill Farm who attend sessions at the farm’s play area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Specialized space at Brodieshill Farm was designed to bring kids and parents together while fostering a sense of community, welcoming families from the nearby RAF Kinloss and RAF Lossiemouth bases. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Duchess of Rothesay meeting a wee child at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, dressed in her Burberry green quilted jacket. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson Kate playing with kids at Brodieshill Farm in Forres, which was part of three Royal engagements across Moray and Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson Duchess of Rothesay playing with kids at Brodieshill Farm in Forres, which was part of three Royal engagements across Moray and Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson Duchess of Rothesay running in her Burberry green quilted jacket with mini pumpkins as she plays with the local children. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson Prince William and Kate at Brodieshill Farm in Forres this afternoon, where they met young farmer Harry Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson Prince William and Princess Kate at Brodieshill Farm in Forres this afternoon, where they met young farmer Harry Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson The Royal couple were hosted by the Manson family, who said it was a ‘great honour’. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson Princess Kate was all smiles during the farm visit, where she played with local families in her Burberry green quilted jacket. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson The Prince and Princess of Wales meet young farmers at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, Scotland, to learn about efforts being made to better support the mental health and wellbeing of young people, in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay arrive at “Day 1” charity in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay during a Royal visit to Inverness in Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay meet a Royal visit to Inverness in Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay today visited the Day 1 charity in Inverness which is part of the Inverness Kart Raceway to learn on the charity and the work that it does with the aim to equip its young people with the social and emotional skills to succeed in life through mentoring and personal development programmes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson A visit to DAY1 in Inverness. The charity offers mentoring, training, personal development and career coaching to vulnerable youth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay today visited the Day 1 chairty in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson DAY1 also runs Inverness Kart Raceway, which doubles as the hub for its apprenticeship program in automotive skills. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson William and Kate take a tour and meet young people involved. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson William and Kate meet young people involved in DAY1. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visited the Day 1 charity in Inverness which is part of the Inverness Kart Raceway to lear on the charity and the work that it does with the aim to equip its young people with the social and emotional skills to succeed in life through mentoring and personal development programmes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The couple matched in green jackets, both adorned with a red poppy pin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Duchess of Rothesay Burberry green quilted jacket talks to locals. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson William and Kate take a tour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The charity also owns and runs the social enterprise, Inverness Kart Raceway, which offers a car mechanics apprenticeship scheme. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Prince William and Princess Kate talking to the car mechanics apprenticeships. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visited the Day 1 charity in Inverness which is part of the Inverness Kart Raceway to learn on the charity and the work that it does with the aim to equip its young people with the social and emotional skills to succeed in life through mentoring and personal development programmes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Duchess of Rothesay plays games with Children involved in the Day 1 charity in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Princess Kate wore a black turtleneck and jeans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay today visited the Day 1 charity in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The prince and princess are meet young people at two workshops, and watch a group racing on the track. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson William and Kate visit the Day1 charity which provides mentoring, training and jobs advice to vulnerable young people. The charity also owns and runs the social enterprise, Inverness Kart Raceway, which offers a car mechanics apprenticeship scheme. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay learn about the DAY1 charity and the work that it does with the aim to equip its young people with the social and emotional skills to succeed in life through mentoring and personal development programmes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Green as They Step Out in Scotland After October Break. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Prince William and Kate meet young farmers and RAF families during trio of Royal engagements in Moray and Inverness