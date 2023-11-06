Man’s body recovered from River Lossie in Elgin

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Lossie in Elgin early this morning.

Police confirmed the body of a 58-year-old man was found near the Moray Leisure Centre at around 2am on Monday.

They said there appears to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A police spokesman said: “The body of a 58-year-old man was found in the River Lossie in Elgin around 2am on Monday, November 6 during searches for a missing person.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”