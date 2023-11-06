Moray Man’s body recovered from River Lossie in Elgin Police confirmed the body of a 58-year-old man had been found. By Ross Hempseed November 6 2023, 3.40pm Share Man’s body recovered from River Lossie in Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6249308/mans-body-found-in-river-lossie-in-elgin/ Copy Link Image: DC Thomson. The body of a man has been recovered from the River Lossie in Elgin early this morning. Police confirmed the body of a 58-year-old man was found near the Moray Leisure Centre at around 2am on Monday. They said there appears to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A police spokesman said: “The body of a 58-year-old man was found in the River Lossie in Elgin around 2am on Monday, November 6 during searches for a missing person. “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”