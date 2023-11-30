Moray man at his ‘wits’ end’ slams Peter Vardy for not fixing car under warranty

A man from rural Moray has slammed his treatment by Peter Vardy, claiming they were “too busy” to deal with his faulty car.

Alec Taylor, who lives in Tomintoul, bought his 65 plate Mercedes-Benz CLS/220 from the car dealership in Aberdeen on November 30 last year and says he is now at his “wits’ end” after a series of faults.

All was fine with his new motor – under a one-year warranty – until January when it was recalled by the German car manufacturer due to having a “faulty” passenger airbag.

It was also found the car’s ecosystem was not working correctly, while its four suspension arms had also gone – resulting in Mercedes having to look at it.

Mr Taylor said when he bought the £11,000 car from the garage on the city’s Lang Stracht, he took out a warranty from Car Care Plan.

With this in mind, he contacted Peter Vardy in May about the issues he was having to be told it was not under warranty.

‘Go elsewhere’

He said: “They told me they were too busy to deal with it, so go elsewhere.”

After failing to find anyone else to fix his car, Mr Taylor contacted Car Care Plan but was informed it was Peter Vardy’s responsibility and not theirs.

He then contacted the car dealership and was told someone would be in touch.

After “about 20 further calls”, it was planned the Mercedes would go into the Aberdeen garage in September, with Mr Taylor being told they would call him back to arrange a time and date.

However, he says Peter Vardy did not call him back and “after about another 20 calls”, a date was arranged for the vehicle to be seen in Aberdeen last month.

Mr Taylor got a further call saying they did not have the parts, so he would have to make another appointment.

Some of the excuses made by the car dealer include not being able to look at it due to “not having a courtesy car available” and not having an appointment until December 16 – 16 days after the warranty runs out.

After “numerous calls”, he alleges he was told by a staff member that “the warranty company would not pay for it”.

He added: “So I rang the warranty company who informed me they hadn’t said that and were awaiting a call from Peter Vardy, but they did not call them back.”

Despite all the setbacks, Mr Taylor emailed customer service at Peter Vardy’s head office and was told someone would call him as the matter was “being investigated”.

Claiming that he has still heard nothing from them, he contacted the company again a few weeks ago, being told a manager would contact him “within the next few days”.

‘I’ll never use Peter Vardy again’

However, he has still heard nothing back, and with his warranty running out on November 30, he says he will “never use Peter Vardy again”.

Peter Vardy was contacted by the Press and Journal but failed to respond to the requests for comment.