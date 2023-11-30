Moray man at his ‘wits’ end’ slams Peter Vardy for not fixing car under warranty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray man at his ‘wits’ end’ slams Peter Vardy for not fixing car under warranty

The 65 plate Mercedes-Benz CLS/220 was bought at the end of November last year.

By Chris Cromar
Alec Taylor standing next to his car.
Alec Taylor bought his Mercedes-Benz from Peter Vardy in Aberdeen last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A man from rural Moray has slammed his treatment by Peter Vardy, claiming they were “too busy” to deal with his faulty car.

Alec Taylor, who lives in Tomintoul, bought his 65 plate Mercedes-Benz CLS/220 from the car dealership in Aberdeen on November 30 last year and says he is now at his “wits’ end” after a series of faults.

All was fine with his new motor – under a one-year warranty – until January when it was recalled by the German car manufacturer due to having a “faulty” passenger airbag.

Alec Taylor standing against his car.
Mr Taylor said he is now at his “wits’ end”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It was also found the car’s ecosystem was not working correctly, while its four suspension arms had also gone – resulting in Mercedes having to look at it.

Mr Taylor said when he bought the £11,000 car from the garage on the city’s Lang Stracht, he took out a warranty from Car Care Plan.

With this in mind, he contacted Peter Vardy in May about the issues he was having to be told it was not under warranty.

‘Go elsewhere’

He said: “They told me they were too busy to deal with it, so go elsewhere.”

After failing to find anyone else to fix his car, Mr Taylor contacted Car Care Plan but was informed it was Peter Vardy’s responsibility and not theirs.

He then contacted the car dealership and was told someone would be in touch.

Outside of Peter Vardy in Aberdeen.
The car was bought from Peter Vardy’s Lang Stracht dealership in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

After “about 20 further calls”, it was planned the Mercedes would go into the Aberdeen garage in September, with Mr Taylor being told they would call him back to arrange a time and date.

However, he says Peter Vardy did not call him back and “after about another 20 calls”, a date was arranged for the vehicle to be seen in Aberdeen last month.

Mr Taylor got a further call saying they did not have the parts, so he would have to make another appointment.

Alec Taylor standing against a wall.
Mr Taylor is angry at the situation. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Some of the excuses made by the car dealer include not being able to look at it due to “not having a courtesy car available” and not having an appointment until December 16 –  16 days after the warranty runs out.

After “numerous calls”, he alleges he was told by a staff member that “the warranty company would not pay for it”.

He added: “So I rang the warranty company who informed me they hadn’t said that and were awaiting a call from Peter Vardy, but they did not call them back.”

Peter Vardy sticker on car.
Mr Taylor says he will “never use Peter Vardy again”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Despite all the setbacks, Mr Taylor emailed customer service at Peter Vardy’s head office and was told someone would call him as the matter was “being investigated”.

Claiming that he has still heard nothing from them, he contacted the company again a few weeks ago, being told a manager would contact him “within the next few days”.

‘I’ll never use Peter Vardy again’

However, he has still heard nothing back, and with his warranty running out on November 30, he says he will “never use Peter Vardy again”.

Peter Vardy was contacted by the Press and Journal but failed to respond to the requests for comment.

