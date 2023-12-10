Pedestrian critical in hospital after being hit by car in New Elgin

A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in New Elgin.

The 55-year-old man was struck on North Street just after 8pm on Saturday.

The incident involved a red Fiat Punto.

The pedestrian was initially taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

He remains in hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical but stable.

The road was closed for collision investigation and reopened around 6.50am on Sunday.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen anything that will help our investigation to contact us.

“We are also keen to speak with any other motorists who may have possible dashcam footage from the area around the time in question.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3303 of December 9.

The incident came on the same night ambulances were forced to queue outside ARI’s A&E department due to pressures on the health service.