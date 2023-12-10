Pedestrian critical in hospital after being hit by car in New Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Pedestrian critical in hospital after being hit by car in New Elgin

The 55-year-old man was struck on North Street on Saturday evening.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police at the scene of the collision on North Street, New Elgin. Image: Jasperimage
Police at the scene of the collision on North Street, New Elgin. Image: Jasperimage

A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in New Elgin.

The 55-year-old man was struck on North Street just after 8pm on Saturday.

The incident involved a red Fiat Punto.

The pedestrian was initially taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

Pedestrian critical but stable in hospital after New Elgin crash

He remains in hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical but stable.

The road was closed for collision investigation and reopened around 6.50am on Sunday.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen anything that will help our investigation to contact us.

Police investigating at the scene in New Elgin. Image: Jasperimage

“We are also keen to speak with any other motorists who may have possible dashcam footage from the area around the time in question.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3303 of December 9.

The incident came on the same night ambulances were forced to queue outside ARI’s A&E department due to pressures on the health service.

