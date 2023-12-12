‘Youngest McDonald’s owner’ adds Elgin restaurant to his stable after chain success in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

‘Youngest McDonald’s owner’ adds Elgin restaurant to his stable after chain success in Nairn

Iain Fyfe bought the Nairn franchise back in 2022.

By Bailey Moreton
Iain Fyfe bought his first McDonald's location in Nairn back in 2022.
Iain Fyfe bought his first McDonald's location in Nairn back in 2022. Image: Sarah Fyfe.

An Inverness businessman is establishing a McDonald’s empire with the purchase of another location.

Iain Fyfe, 34, is planting his flag in Elgin, taking over the popular McDonald’s location in town.

Back in 2022, he became the youngest McDonald’s franchise owner in Scotland when he bought the chain’s location in Nairn.

He will continue to run that location as he takes the keys to the Elgin location.

The ownership change went into effect on December 4.

Speaking with The Northern Scot, Mr Fyfe said the Elgin location has an “incredibly loyal customer base.”

Loyal customers the attraction for Elgin boss

He added the customers make it “one of the biggest stores in Scotland.”

He said: “I’ve already been introduced to some of the regular customers, who are there almost every day for their coffee in the morning.”

“It is an incredibly loyal customer base that we’ve got in Elgin and I think it has really taken off in the past five years.”

Elgin McDonald's new owner
The McDonald’s in Elgin now has a new owner. Image: McDonald’s.

New Elgin McDonald’s boss long dreamed of being a business owner

The second location is another step in Iain Fyfe’s long journey into owning his own business.

Speaking with the Press & Journal after buying the Nairn location, Mr Fyfe called the purchase a “long-term dream.”

He said: “It had been a long-term dream to run my own business and from a very young age I’d been thinking of some ideas.”

Mr Fyfe started the application process in 2019. But his progress was delayed due to Covid-19.

He added: “Over time I started looking into franchising as a different option and there was a clear market leader in McDonald’s.”

He became the new owner of the Balmakeith Retail Park business on June 6, 2022.

From Dubai to Nairn and Elgin

While he was born in Inverness, Iain Fyfe has spent much of his career much further afield.

He spent nine years in Dubai, working as the head of operations for a facilities management company.

He said: “It is a big change going from the corporate world into the restaurant business but I did a nine-month training programme to acclimatise me to the change of business.

“I took a leap of faith by leaving my job, as I didn’t know which area I would be offered a restaurant in.

“When I was told it would be Nairn I was delighted, not only because it means my family can stay in our hometown, but also because Nairn is special to us.”

Iain Fyfe, pictured in 2022, with wife Sarah and his two daughters Image: Sarah Fyfe.

Settling down close to home with family

Mr Fyfe, married to Sarah, had nine months of intensive training with McDonald’s. During that time he learned everything from how to make the brand’s signature burgers to how to operate management systems.

In a previous interview with the Press & Journal, Ms Fyfe said: “I’m so happy for him to see the dream that he’s had for such a long time come to fruition.

“We didn’t know where we would be living, so to be so close to the family is amazing. We couldn’t have asked for a better location.”

Conversation