Police seek public’s help to trace missing Elgin man

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing man in Elgin.

Raju Rahman was reported missing from his home address at 5pm on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old is described as being 5ft 5ins tall with dark hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

Officers are asking the public to get in touch if they have any information about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 quoting incident number MPR9169731223.