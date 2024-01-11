Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wary of Dundee United backlash

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson is wary of a backlash from a wounded animal when Dundee United make the trip north on Friday.

United fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Morton last weekend, missing the opportunity to return to the top of the Championship on a day when leaders Raith Rovers also lost.

Ferguson still regards Jim Goodwin’s men as favourites to claim top spot, at the first time of asking following their relegation from the top flight last season.

The Caley Jags boss believes the Tannadice outfit will be eager to bounce back in the Highlands.

Ferguson said: “They will have a reaction, it’s a certainty. They have just come off the back of a defeat.

“They have only lost two games in the whole season, so there will be a reaction there.

“They are a very good team – the best team in the division. We need to make sure we are on it.

“I think Dundee United are the strongest team we have played against, from what I have seen.

“They are a very good team – they have only lost two games all season.

“I know Raith have done very well, and it looks like it’s going to be a two-horse race between those two.

“I feel Dundee United are a very strong team, and they will be the favourites to win the league.”

Ferguson looking to build greater home comforts

Caley Jags go into the match fresh from a victory, with their 3-1 triumph at Ayr United ending a sequence of five matches without a win.

Ferguson, who has led Inverness to victory in six of his 15 matches in charge, is satisfied with the progress made since he took charge in September – but is determined to claim a first league win since November.

Our goals from yesterday's 3-1 win against Ayr United 🙌 Billy Mckay with the opener

💪 A double from Morgan Boyes Enjoy the rest of your weekend ICTFC fans! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Ubw4HtyD9z — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 7, 2024

He added: “I think we have performed really well in a lot of the games. Of course, you are going to get dips in form, but we are in a good place coming off the back of a win.

“That has got to give us a bit of confidence. We drew a few before that, even though we lost to Airdrie on the plastic pitch.

“Other than that we have done very well since I have come in.

“Our home form has not been very good to be honest, which has put us under a lot if pressure going away from home.

“We need to make sure we get some victories at home as well.”

Inverness have injury doubts for United encounter

Ferguson could hand a debut to defender James Carragher, who joined on loan from Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

The Caley Jags boss revealed a number of his players will be touch and go for Friday’s match, adding: “Austin Samuels and Roddy MacGregor will not be on the roster. They are behind at the moment.

“They are on the grass, but they will not be on the team-sheet.

“I’ve got Morgan Boyes doing modified training, while Danny Devine has not trained all week.

“Nicola Ujdur called in sick so it looks like he will not be available, while David Carson is doing modified training as he has a bit of a calf injury.

“There are two or three problems mounting up now, but we will just have to overcome it. Hopefully come Friday a few of them jump off the treatment table, and jump on to the pitch.”