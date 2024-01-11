Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wary of Dundee United backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wary of Dundee United backlash

United missed the opportunity to reclaim top spot in the Championship last week, when they lost 3-2 at home to Morton.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson, who is wary of Dundee United backlash
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson is wary of a backlash from a wounded animal when Dundee United make the trip north on Friday.

United fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Morton last weekend, missing the opportunity to return to the top of the Championship on a day when leaders Raith Rovers also lost.

Ferguson still regards Jim Goodwin’s men as favourites to claim top spot, at the first time of asking following their relegation from the top flight last season.

The Caley Jags boss believes the Tannadice outfit will be eager to bounce back in the Highlands.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Ferguson said: “They will have a reaction, it’s a certainty. They have just come off the back of a defeat.

“They have only lost two games in the whole season, so there will be a reaction there.

“They are a very good team – the best team in the division. We need to make sure we are on it.

“I think Dundee United are the strongest team we have played against, from what I have seen.

“They are a very good team – they have only lost two games all season.

“I know Raith have done very well, and it looks like it’s going to be a two-horse race between those two.

“I feel Dundee United are a very strong team, and they will be the favourites to win the league.”

Ferguson looking to build greater home comforts

Caley Jags go into the match fresh from a victory, with their 3-1 triumph at Ayr United ending a sequence of five matches without a win.

Ferguson, who has led Inverness to victory in six of his 15 matches in charge, is satisfied with the progress made since he took charge in September – but is determined to claim a first league win since November.

He added: “I think we have performed really well in a lot of the games. Of course, you are going to get dips in form, but we are in a good place coming off the back of a win.

“That has got to give us a bit of confidence. We drew a few before that, even though we lost to Airdrie on the plastic pitch.

“Other than that we have done very well since I have come in.

“Our home form has not been very good to be honest, which has put us under a lot if pressure going away from home.

“We need to make sure we get some victories at home as well.”

Inverness have injury doubts for United encounter

Ferguson could hand a debut to defender James Carragher, who joined on loan from Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

James Carragher in action for Wigan Athletic.
James Carragher in action for Wigan Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.

The Caley Jags boss revealed a number of his players will be touch and go for Friday’s match, adding: “Austin Samuels and Roddy MacGregor will not be on the roster. They are behind at the moment.

“They are on the grass, but they will not be on the team-sheet.

“I’ve got Morgan Boyes doing modified training, while Danny Devine has not trained all week.

Morgan Boyes celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 for Inverness at Ayr United.
Morgan Boyes celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 for Inverness at Ayr United. Image: SNS

“Nicola Ujdur called in sick so it looks like he will not be available, while David Carson is doing modified training as he has a bit of a calf injury.

“There are two or three problems mounting up now, but we will just have to overcome it. Hopefully come Friday a few of them jump off the treatment table, and jump on to the pitch.”

Conversation